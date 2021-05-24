Editor’s note: “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Francis Thomas “Frank” Smith was born in Frostburg on April 30, 1850. On April 7, 1875, Frank took Eliza Rebecca Leatherman to be his bride in a ceremony held in Keyser, West Virginia. Eliza, a native of Mineral County, West Virginia, was the daughter of Abraham and Julia Leatherman. Frank and Eliza set up housekeeping in Frankfort, Mineral County, West Virginia, where their first two children, William and Mary Magdeline “Maggie” were born. Frank provided for his family by working as a farmer.
Sometime before 1900, the family settled in Ocean, Allegany County. Frank was employed as a coal miner for the Consolidation Coal Co. at the Ocean No. 1 Mine north of Midland. By 1900, Frank and Eliza were the parents of six grown children.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 1914, Frank was on his way into the mine with his son Walter and son-in-law Wilson Cecil to work the night shift. The three miners stepped aside to allow the passage of a mine trip before continuing their trek deeper into the mine to reach their work areas. Walter Smith was walking in front and saw a trip of loaded cars coming out of the eighth right heading. He yelled to his father to watch out for the approaching train of mine cars. For some unknown reason, the warning was not heeded. Frank Smith stepped directly in front of the loaded cars and was run over. Frank lived for only a few minutes after being struck. He was taken home in the company ambulance, whence the undertaker, Eichhorn, was summoned. Besides his widow, Frank Smith was survived by his six children, Maggie Cecil of Midland; Alice V. “Virgie” Winters of Cresaptown; William Smith of National; and Annie, Susan and Walter, at home.
Despite the trauma of witnessing his father’s death in the Ocean Mine, Walter Smith continued to work in the underground coal mines. Walter married Midland native Mary Catherine Atkinson, the daughter of John Lorenzo Atkinson and Mary (Michaels) Atkinson. On his World War 1 draft registration card on June 5, 1917, Walter cited that he was employed by the Maryland & Georges Creek Coal Co. and supported both his wife and mother.
By 1920, Walter and Mary were living at Clise Hollow in Midland and were the parents of two children, Walter and Gladys. Walter was a farmer (certainly a safer way to make a living). Apparently he was unable to support his growing family solely by farming; by 1930, Walter was back to work in the coal mines, laboring to support his wife and seven children. The financial struggles endured by nearly all underground miners were multiplied by the hardship of the Great Depression.
The arrival of 1937 found the Smith family in dire straits. Walter and Mary were the parents of 10 children, ranging in age from 19 years to 4 months; five of the children were 8 years of age or younger. Walter was suffering from serious health problems that left him unable to work; he died on March 22, 1937. According to the newspaper obituary, he had been despondent for some time because of his health. Presumably, the three children who were old enough to work (Walter, 19; Gladys, 18; and Virginia “Virgie,”17;) were suddenly thrust into the role of family providers. Walter’s premature passing left his family in circumstances that were more desperate than those of his own when his father, Frank Smith, was killed in the mines. Like his father, Walter Smith was buried in Frostburg Memorial Park. Walter’s widow, Mary Catherine Smith, died on Nov. 7, 1971, at the Charles Manor Nursing Home in Baltimore and was laid to eternal rest beside her husband.
•••
