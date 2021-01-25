Editor’s note: Each week, “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
The origin of the name Mortimer comes from Abbaye Mortemer, an abbey built in the marshlands of Lyons Forest, France. A group of monks drained the marsh to build the abbey. Mortemer comes from the root words “mort,” meaning dead, and “mere,” meaning lake or body of water. Some believe the monks may have named it as a reference to the Dead Sea.
Jonathan Mortimer was born in Ireland in 1745; he was the first of his family to venture to America. By the time his great-grandson was born in 1854, the name had been shortened to Mort.
William Columbus Mort, the fourth generation to reside in the States, was born in Fulton County, Pennsylvania. He married Mary Elizabeth McCusker around 1874. By 1900, William and Mary were living in Hancock where William worked as a sawyer at a sawmill and Mary was busy watching over six young children. (The couple eventually raised seven of their eight children.) Their oldest son, Frank, born June 7, 1876, had left home to search for greener pastures. What he found was black coal fields, and around 1899 he landed in the Georges Creek Valley.
When Frank Mort first arrived in Lonaconing looking for work and shelter, he surely would have needed explicit directions to find the remote Cutter farm. The farm could be accessed by turning left onto Hersick Road in Klondike, which traversed a steep mountain; not so practical in the days of horse-drawn wagons. The most common route to the farm was to turn right onto a dirt road at the end of Beechwood Avenue in Lonaconing. The ruts traveled about three-quarters of a mile up the hill past the Steele farm to the Cutter homestead, and then on toward Klondike. (The rutted remains of that road are still visible if you know where to look.)
Frank Mort found lodging on the Cutter farm, and having been raised in a large family, he most likely felt right at home. The Cutters had purchased the farm several years prior from the George Beeman family. In 1900, two Cutter families resided there: Frederick and Ellen Cutter, with children Charles and Margaret, as well as their son William and his wife, Ida (Green) Cutter, and their children, Frederick, Burton and Willie. After 1900, additional little farm hands were gradually added when David, Stella, Benjamin, Ida May, Clinton, Leslie and Anna were born.
Frank Mort first found employment with the Georges Creek Coal and Iron Co. and later at Klondike Mine No. 7 of the Consolidation Coal Co., where he was employed as a driver. Klondike No. 7 was about a half mile from the Cutter place; not a far walk for Frank.
There is no description of his fatal accident — only that he was injured in Klondike No. 7 and died as he was being taken to his home at the Cutter farm. It was on Aug. 14, 1901, that his body was taken down that old, rutted road to Lonaconing; it was prepared there for transport to the undertaking establishment of Martin Jenkins in Hancock. A notice in the Cumberland Evening Times states that “Frank Mort was 24 and unmarried. He was a member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics.”
While researching the Cutter farm, the name “Bell” was mentioned as a possible connection to the family. Coincidentally, “Bell” appeared on a list of death certificates I had recently reviewed, which sent me down another path.
James McKim Bell Jr. was born on Oct. 5, 1882, one of 10 children welcomed into the family of James Bell Sr. and his wife, Sarah (Morgan) Bell. James Sr. was born in Nova Scotia to Scottish parents. Sarah Morgan was born in England and came with her parents to America in 1857. James and Sarah were married in the Presbyterian Church in Lonaconing on Jan. 12, 1872.
James Sr. provided sustenance for his continuously growing family by working in the underground mines in Lonaconing. He and Sarah, like so many other young couples of that time, would come to know grief early on in their marriage; two of their children died within the first few years. Their son James Jr. was smack in the middle of the eight remaining children. As an infant, siblings William, Amanda and Sarah kept James Jr. entertained while Mother completed her many chores. James Jr., in turn, watched over his younger siblings, John, Thomas, Archie and Charles.
Out of necessity, the Bell boys soon joined the work force of coal miners. Young James Jr. worked in the Big Vein Mine of the New Central Coal Co., also known as Koontz No. 1, located on the hillside below the Cutter farm. In 1901, the old mine was considered “about worked out.” Only 20 men were employed there, harvesting the small amount of coal that remained. Nineteen-year-old James Jr. was one of them; he arrived at work on the morning of Nov. 1, 1901, to start his day. A short distance inside the mine, he and David Williamson discussed the tasks to be done. As they talked, a mine prop was knocked out by either a horse or a coal car; about 70 feet of coal and earth, 8 feet wide, came crashing down, burying both men. Williamson was quickly rescued, suffering painful but not serious bruises. James Jr. had been pushed farther into the mine by the fall; it became necessary to re-timber the passageway as the rescue party progressed toward his body. The men timbered and dug for three hours before locating Bell’s remains. James Bell Sr. and wife Sarah buried their 19-year-old son the following day.
The families of Frank Mort and James Bell, united in common grief, probably never knew each other. The residents of the Cutter farm, however, likely knew both young men. Their sorrow was doubled.
A hearty thanks to the “Crick Rats” on Facebook for helping me research the Cutter farm, and a big thank you to Bob Beeman Sr. for the picture of the farm.
