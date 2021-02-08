Editor’s note: Each week, “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
If you are a descendant of the Ruddle family, you can claim that they named a town after you. The town of Ruddle, in Pendleton County, West Virginia, is located 35 miles south of Moorefield. It was the home of Edward and Dolly (Smith) Ruddle and their daughter Alice Jane Ruddle. Edward and Dolly gave their daughter’s hand in marriage to Fred Dawson on Aug. 17, 1902. Fred, born on Sept. 28, 1878, in Piedmont, West Virginia, was the son of John Henry Dawson and Laura Helen (Jarboe) Dawson. By 1910, Fred Dawson had followed in his father’s footsteps and found employment with William Luke’s West Virginia Pulp and Paper Co. in Luke.
In 1903, Fred and Alice’s first child, May Bertha, was born. May was the first of what would become a family of three daughters and two sons. The family made their home at Green’s Addition in Westernport near the present-day intersection of Green Street and Lincoln Way. On his World War I draft registration card, Fred Dawson’s profession was listed as coal miner for the Potomac Fire Brick Co. Two years later, Fred returned to work at the Luke Mill. He worked at the paper mill for many years, but by the time of the 1940 census, he had returned to coal mining. Fred was employed at the Hampshire No. 2 Mine, which worked the 4-foot Bakerstown Coal Seam. The reason why Fred Dawson made a career change so late in life is not known. Crawling on your hands and knees and shoveling coal while lying on your side would have been difficult for a 66-year-old man. Perhaps he wanted a work schedule that was not dictated by a factory whistle.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1943, Fred reported to work at Hampshire No. 2 Mine. Fred was in the habit of loading two cars, then going home for the day between noon and 1 p.m. At 8:30 a.m., the motorman delivered two empty cars to the coal face where Fred was working.
At 6 p.m., Fred’s family called mine superintendent George Crowe to report that Fred had not returned from work. Crowe, Howard O’Haver and Fred’s son William went to the Hampshire No. 2 Mine to investigate; they found Dawson conscious but entrapped under large pieces of bone coal. The aged miner was removed from the mine and taken to Reeve’s Clinic in Westernport, where he lingered in agony until death came to relieve his suffering at 4:45 the following morning. How long Dawson lay trapped in the mine is not known, but it was presumed to have been at least several hours. The Maryland Bureau of Mines accident report simply set the time of the accident as sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The funeral of Fred Dawson took place at the family home in Green’s Addition on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. The Rev. W.B. Orndorff, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Westernport, assisted by the Rev. J. Robertson of the Trinity Methodist Church of Piedmont, presided. On Oct. 20, in the Mineral Daily News-Tribune, it was stated that “Owing to the sad end of the deceased, the funeral was one of the largest here for a long time. Expressions of condolence could be heard on all sides.” Fred Dawson was laid to rest in Philos Cemetery in Westernport. He was survived by his wife and five grown children.
It is agonizing to contemplate Fred Dawson’s pain and suffering, trapped in the mine alone for hours, wondering if, and when, help would ever come. Fred’s accident was similar to a 1928 accident that claimed the life of Charles Stuby at the Donald Mine in Barton (the subject of a previous Miner Recollection.) It seems unthinkable that 15 years after Stuby’s accident, a miner would have been allowed to work alone with no one else present in the mine.
