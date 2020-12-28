Editor’s note: Each week, “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
In the era of underground mining, coal company employees were charged with a variety of responsibilities. While most of the jobs were performed in the dark confines of the mine tunnels, some were performed outside. Outdoor tasks could be just as dangerous as the underground jobs.
In the 1900 census, William Alonzo Moore and Sarah Elizabeth (Murphy) Moore were living on a farm in Cabin Run, Mineral County, West Virginia. In most of the census reports, William is identified as “Alonzo.” Alonzo and Sarah’s sons, 13-year-old George and 17-year-old John William, were listed as farm laborers. Alonzo and Sarah had previously resided in Barton, where both of their sons were born. By 1910, the Moore family had returned to Barton, where Alonzo continued working as a farmer. Ten years later, Alonzo had given up farming, and was employed as a coal miner.
Alonzo and Sarah’s son George Washington Moore was born on Sept. 17, 1886. On July 3, 1912, George married Lonaconing native Wilhelmina “Minnie” Jeffrey Scollick at the Presbyterian Church in Barton. (Minnie’s adoptive mother, Isabella Jeffrey, was the daughter of John Thompson, who left Scotland in 1896 and settled in Lonaconing. Thompson, 76, was killed 12 years later at the Consolidation Coal Co.’s No. 7 Mine in Klondike. He is the oldest miner killed in the mines in Allegany County history and was recalled in last week’s Miner Recollection.)
At the time of the 1930 census, George and Minnie were living in a rented house on Detmold Street in Lonaconing. The couple were raising five children: John Jeffrey, 16; Sarah, 15; Mary, 13; Harold, 11; and Thompson George Moore, 8.
At 8 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 1935, George and his 21-year-old son John were working under contract with the Maryland Coal Co. at the Kingsland Mine in Lonaconing, removing dirt and rock. The Kingsland Mine was located on the west bank of Koontz Run Hollow, along Douglas Avenue, one mile from Lonaconing. When the father and son ran a car out to the rock tipple, the automatic puller missed the pin on the gate at the end of the car, which would release the dirt and rock. According to the Maryland Bureau of Mines accident report, George attempted to pry the pin out with a long bar, using the floor of the tipple for a heel. The bar slipped, Moore lost his balance, and he fell 28 feet to the ground below. George was taken to his home and then to the hospital in Cumberland, where he died at 11 p.m. the following day. George’s son John was standing on the opposite side of the car when the accident happened and was the only witness to the accident. In the Cumberland Evening Times, on July 15, it was stated that George Moore’s clothing became entangled in the brake of the mine car, pulling him off the tipple. The Bureau of Mines accident investigation concluded that a guard rail should be built around all sides of the tipple to prevent the recurrence of a similar accident.
The Rev. Selden Carlyle Adams, pastor of the Old First Presbyterian Church, Oswego, New York, presided at the funeral. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lonaconing. According to the Bureau of Mines accident report, George Moore left a wife and six children to mourn his loss.
Sadness continued to plague the Moore family. In February 1938, three years after George Moore’s fatal accident, George’s 4-year-old nephew, Orville James Moore (son of George’s brother John William Moore) died from myocarditis caused by rheumatic fever. Six months later, George’s father, William Alonzo Moore, passed away and was buried in Queen’s Point Cemetery in Keyser, West Virginia.
In 1940, Minnie Moore was working as a housekeeper for 71-year-old widower Harmon Bittinger on Swanton-Bittinger Road in Garrett County. Also with Minnie was her 6-year-old son who was just an infant when his father was killed. It seems likely that Minnie remarried; under the heading “Marriage Licenses” in the Cumberland Evening Times in August 1940, the names Frank McMullen and Wilhelmina Moore were listed.
George and Minnie’s son John Jeffrey Moore, who had the tragic experience of witnessing his father’s death in 1935, moved to Michigan and worked for 22 years as an assembler at the General Motors car plant in Detroit. John, 75, died on Sept. 29, 1988, at Keplinger’s Care Center in Fort Ashby, West Virginia. George and Minnie’s son Thompson George Moore passed away on May 20, 2009, and is buried in the Highland Cemetery in Oakland County, Michigan. The name “Thompson George Moore” honors a father and great-grandfather whose tragic but meaningful legacies have now been recalled and preserved in our coal mining history.
