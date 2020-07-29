Miner Recollections: Hugh Nathaniel Dunn and James Uphold

Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Mine No. 7 of the Consolidation Coal Co. reported 12 deaths between 1910 and 1915; nine were due to falls of coal or rock. Twelve months of reports are missing from the Annual Report of the Mine Inspector during this time. Could the death toll have been higher?
Consol Mine No. 7 was located near the village of Lord (now Klondike), 1.5 miles north of Midland. The mine worked the Big Vein seam. In 1913, the mine employed 556 men who worked a total of 301 days. The annual report describes the mine as having good ventilation and good drainage; no mention is made of the roof. Hugh Dunn and James Uphold were two of the miners employed in Consol No. 7.
Hugh Dunn was born in West Colder, Scotland, on May 6, 1877. He immigrated to America with his parents, Nathaniel and Janet (Neilson) Dunn in 1888. After debarking in New York, Hugh along with his parents and siblings made their way to Ocean, where Mr. Dunn plied his trade as a coal miner. Before 1900, Hugh joined his father digging coal. Hugh married Alice Wilson, daughter of Robert and Bessie (Hatherleigh) Wilson. The Wilson family had immigrated to the U.S. from England in 1884 and had also settled in Ocean.
The census of 1900 indicates that both the Dunn and Wilson families had endured many hardships before and after immigration; Janet Dunn had given birth to 14 children and buried seven of them; Bessie Wilson had buried three of her 10 children. After their marriage on June 1, 1901, Hugh and Alice Dunn established their home in Midland just a few miles away from their parents. Within the next 10 years they were blessed with six beautiful children: Bessie, Hugh Jr., Ethel, Jennette, Andrew and William. Their last child, Stuart, was born in 1912.
James Uphold, born in 1861, was the son of George Uphold and wife Nancy. The family lived in Selbysport, where George supported a family of nine as a boot and shoemaker. The family moved to Accident before 1880. Mr. Uphold continued making shoes, while James, 16, contributed to the family income by working as a laborer. James married Clancy M. Tasker in 1894. The newlyweds set up housekeeping in Gilmore. The following year they welcomed a daughter, Lydia, into the family; Almira was born a year later, and Mabel was born in 1900. Our efforts to locate the family in 1910 failed, but we do know that a much-anticipated son was born in 1911. Little Frank J. Uphold was the apple of his father’s eye.
Despite an age difference of 16 years, miners Hugh Dunn and James Uphold were good friends. On Aug. 7, 1913, Hugh Dunn was working in the fifth left heading pulling out a pillar when a piece of rock fell, striking him on the head. He died three days later, leaving his wife, Alice, wondering how she would support seven children between the ages of 1 and 13 years old. As was usual at that time, the mine closed on the day of Hugh Dunn’s funeral. James Uphold was there to mourn the passing of his buddy.
A month later, on Sept. 30, 1913, James Uphold began to work the cat-eye shift that started at midnight; he was working in Room No. 2 of the “dip heading” when the roof gave way letting down tons of rock and coal. An investigation the following day revealed that the area was not properly timbered. There were plenty of unused props nearby; the inspector counted 35 of them close at hand. He stated that if six or seven props had been set before James had “started his shift” the accident could have been prevented.
Setting a prop was not an easy task. Because the floor and roof of a mine were uneven, each prop had to be measured and cut specifically for a certain spot. Hickory was the wood of choice due to its strength; that hardness also made it difficult and time-consuming to cut.
There were two layers of roof in a mine. The first or “immediate” roof was directly above the coal. It was made of clay, shale, draw slate, bone (rock which is a mixture of coal and shale), sandstone, limestone or a combination of those materials. Once the coal is removed from an area, there is no support for the “immediate” roof, and it will fall unless supported by timbers. Timbering should have been done as soon as possible after excavation. Lying directly above the “immediate” roof is the “main” roof ranging in thickness from a few feet to several hundred feet. It is massive and rarely ever falls unless mined in large spaces where it is then supported by pillars of coal.
One can only speculate why James Uphold did not take the time to ensure the soundness of the roof. After all, he had just lost his good friend Hugh Dunn. We have often mentioned that miners were not paid to timber; perhaps he did not want to waste the time and lose the dollars from his pay. Sadly, he lost his life instead. In some mines it was the practice to have an assistant foreman visit each working place as often as once an hour to see that timbering was not neglected. With so many deaths attributed to roof falls in Consol No. 7, perhaps additional safety measures were necessary; two miners died in less than two months’ time.
The burial site for Hugh Dunn, the first of the friends to die, has not been located. His widow, Alice Wilson Dunn, married widower James W. Moore around 1914. Sadly, Mr. Moore was widowed a second time when Alice died on Oct. 15, 1918. (His son Irving James Moore died just two days prior on Oct. 13. It seems probable that both may have been victims of the Spanish flu pandemic.) In 1920, all seven children born to Hugh and Alice Dunn were living on Railroad Street in Lonaconing with their stepfather, James Moore.
James Uphold is buried in the Old Coney Cemetery. Unfortunately, his wife, Clancy, made a heart-breaking journey back to the old cemetery a year after her husband’s death to bury 3-year-old Frankie, the apple of his father’s eye.
