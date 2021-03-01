Editor’s note: Each week, “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
The completion of Henry Gassaway Davis’ West Virginia Central and Pittsburgh Railway to Elk Garden in 1881 opened the upper Potomac region for coal and timber production. Rail access also spawned the creation of a cluster of “company towns” stretching 20 miles from Kitzmiller to Henry, West Virginia. The towns upstream from Kitzmiller are now known as “The Ghost Towns of The Upper Potomac” (from a booklet created by the Garrett County Historical Society). The town of Kitzmiller (originally named Kitzmillerville) was an exception to the rule; it was not a company town. Most Kitzmiller homes were owned by residents rather than the lumber, coal and railroad companies.
1881 was also the first year that the Hamill Mine appeared in the records of the Annual Report of The Mine Inspector. Originally operated by the Maryland Union Coal Co., the Hamill Mine consisted of three openings in the Davis 6-foot coal seam. The mine apparently predated the regulatory period that began in 1876 with the creation of the Office of The Mine Inspector; miners were already removing pillars in one of the two openings that remained active in 1881.
The Hamill Mine was located on a steep hillside overlooking the Potomac River, 1 mile north of Kitzmiller. The location required the use of a Roebling Aerial Tramway to get the coal across the Potomac from a tipple at Hamill to a tipple on the Western Maryland Railway at Blaine, West Virginia. The coal was first dumped from the mine cars into a 20-ton storage bin at the tipple (known as the “head house”) on the Maryland side. Two buckets, with a capacity of 2 tons each, were used to get the coal across the river. The buckets were suspended from 2-inch diameter wire cables that were anchored in concrete at the top of the plane. A 40-ton counterbalance was attached to the lower end of each of the cables to keep them taut. Below each of the 2-inch cables was a 5/8-inch diameter wire cable (known as a “traction rope”) that was attached, in an endless loop design, to a winding machine at the upper tipple at Hamill. A brake band on the wheels of the winding machine controlled the speed of the aerial buckets as they descended the plane. The system worked exclusively by gravity. The weight of the loaded car coming down pulled the empty car back up the grade, where it would be reloaded. The aerial buckets had to travel 850 feet to reach the railroad tipple, which was 160 feet lower in elevation than the upper tipple at Hamill. A tripping device at the railroad tipple in Blaine would open the gate on the bottom of the buckets, causing the coal to be discharged. The buckets would automatically close after they left the lower tipple and start back up the incline.
Pioneer Meshach Browning was born in Damascus, Montgomery County, in 1781. The renowned hunter was the son of Joshua Browning (a deserter from the English military) and Nancy Browning. Joshua Browning eventually settled in Western Maryland but died when his son Meshach was just an infant. At an early age, responsibility for helping to provide for the family fell on Meshach’s shoulders. In his memoir “Forty-Four Years In The Life of a Hunter” (published in 1859, the last year of his life) Meshach Browning claimed to have killed nearly 2,000 deer, 500 bears, between 300 and 400 beavers, 50 panthers and numerous wolves and wildcats. Meshach Browning is buried in the St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery in Hoyes in Garrett County.
Meshach’s son James Browning married Almeda (Barnard) Browning. They chose to name their son Meshach Allen Browning, in memory of his grandfather, the legendary hunter. Meshach Allen Browning married Mary Louise “Mollie” Holly, daughter of John and Louise (Ashley) Holly, in 1870. Newlyweds Meshach and Mollie, natives of Moorefield, West Virginia, made their home in Terra Alta, West Virginia. On Oct. 29, 1882, Meshach and Mollie’s fifth child (and first son), James Russell “J.R.” Browning, was born in Preston County, West Virginia.
By 1900, Meshach Allen Browning, his wife, Mollie, and their two youngest children, Susan and J.R., were living in Western Maryland. On April 13, 1908, Mollie Browning died from a cerebral hemorrhage and was laid to rest in the Hamill Cemetery in Kitzmiller.
At the time of his mother’s death, 25-year-old J.R. Browning was employed as the superintendent of the Hamill Mine in Kitzmiller. It was a noteworthy accomplishment and testimony to his ambitious nature that he would achieve this status at such a young age. The Hamill Mine had disappeared from the records of the mine inspector in 1908, then reappeared under the control of the Hamill Coal & Coke Co. The Hamill Coal & Coke Co. was a partnership formed by local citizens.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, 1908, J.R. Browning and some of his men were making repairs to one of the aerial buckets as it was secured to the top of the wire cable plane. His men had completed their part of the task, but J.R. remained to tighten up the bolts that held the traction rope to the aerial bucket. While performing this final task, Browning was seated on a board that was laid across the bucket. The fastenings of the aerial bucket, which was loaded with 2 tons of coal, somehow gave way and the bucket started down the cable with increasing velocity toward the dump house on the opposite side of the river. Browning was trapped on an “out of control zip line” that ran high above ground. Jumping off was not a survivable option. According to the Piedmont Herald on Oct. 16, the loaded car “struck the dumping place with a terrible force, lacerating, breaking bones, and otherwise mangling the occupant.” J.R. Browning’s funeral, conducted by the Rev. Funk, assisted by the Rev. Ludwick, was held at the home of his father. Browning was laid to rest beside his mother in the Hamill Cemetery. Meshach Allen Browning had lost both his wife and only son in a period of just six months.
By the time of the 1910 census, Meshach Allen Browning and his second wife, Sarah Virginia “Jennie” Browning, were living in Kitzmiller where Meshach worked as the proprietor of a hotel. Meshach passed away in 1934 and was laid to rest with his first wife, Mollie, and his son J.R. in the Hamill Cemetery. A large granite monument inscribed with the three names marks the spot where they lie together in eternal rest.
Coal production at the Hamill Mine dropped precipitously after 1945 and consistent production ended in 1950. Intermittent coal mining from the site continued until 1959, when the Hamill Mine finally dropped from the records of the Annual Report of the Maryland Bureau of Mines. Decayed remnants of the old Hamill Mine tipple are still visible. A meticulously detailed model of the Hamill Mine, created by Lester “Sonny” Reall, is on display at the Kitzmiller Coal Heritage Museum. To complete the experience, drop by the Coal Bucket Cafe on Main Street, only a few blocks from the museum. A visit to Kitzmiller is like a journey back in time.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
