Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
The Jackson Mine was one of the oldest and largest operations in the Georges Creek coal basin. The 1881 Annual Report of The Mine Inspector described the mine as having two openings approximately 1.5 miles apart. By 1908, the American Coal Co., the original operator, had abandoned the Jackson Mine. Several other companies, including the Hoffa Coal Co. and the Georges Creek Coal Co., later conducted scavenging operations at the site. These scavenging operations largely consisted of the dangerous practice of extracting the coal from roof pillars.
In 1921, the Georges Creek Coal Co. assumed ownership of the Jackson Mine and renamed it the Sonny Mine. The company became the first in Maryland to employ the revolutionary new process known as longwall mining. Longwall mining machines consist of multiple cutting wheels or shearers mounted on framework that includes a self-advancing hydraulic roof support. As the machine strips coal from the face, the coal falls onto a conveyor and is extracted from the mine. Longwall mining technology greatly increased production at the Sonny Mine. During the mid to late 1920s, the mine employed 250 men and averaged approximately 200,000 tons of coal per year. In 1925, the mine produced over 250,000 tons. In 1929, production had dropped to 150,000 tons. By 1936, approximately 75 active or abandoned openings dotted the hillside of Jackson Mountain between Lonaconing and Barton.
At 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 1926, the alarm sounded at the Georges Creek Coal Co.’s Sonny Mine. A roof collapse had trapped two miners approximately a mile underground. Jessie Franklin “Frank” Crable and Frank Brennan, both residents of Moscow, were removing roof pillars deep in the mine. In accordance with safety rules, emergency roof supports had been put in place by the two miners while preparations were being made to erect permanent roof props. Frank Brennan was standing with his hand resting on one of the emergency roof timbers while Frank Crable was removing rock to facilitate the placement of the permanent roof supports. Brennan felt the emergency roof support move and yelled for Crable to jump, but the two men were trapped under a roof fall before they could escape. Their fellow miners responded to the alarm and dug frantically to reach Crable and Brennan. Little hope was held for the survival of the two trapped miners. The headline of a story in the Cumberland Evening Times on the day of the accident read “Frank Brennan and Frank Crable believed dead under fall of rock at the Sonny Mine.” Remarkably, when Brennan was uncovered by the rescuers, he was found to be alive. It took nearly an hour to remove a large rock that had Brennan’s leg trapped before he could be carried from the mine. Examination by Dr. Henry Hodgson revealed that Brennan had sustained only minor injuries. Brennan was taken to his home in Moscow by the Eichhorn Ambulance. At 5:50 p.m., nearly four hours after the accident, Frank Crable’s lifeless body was removed from the Sonny Mine. Crable’s body was taken to the Eichhorn Funeral Home and later to his home in Moscow. Because of the precarious condition of the mine roof, Mine Inspector Frank Powers decided to forego an immediate investigation and let the place stand until the next morning. It proved to be a wise decision. Before Powers could return to inspect the place the next day, another roof collapse had occurred that dislodged the remaining timbers.
Jessie Franklin “Frank” Crable was buried in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Moscow. The son of Franklin P. Crable and Alice J. (Smith) Crable, Frank was a native of Mount Savage. His sweetheart, Arcella Wilkes, was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Preston) Wilkes; she was born and raised in Barton. They were married by the Rev. M.I. Mumford at the Barton Methodist Episcopal Church on June 18, 1913. On his World War 1 draft registration card in 1917, Frank listed his employer as the Phoenix Mining Co. in Barton; the young couple were residing in Lonaconing. In the annual census recorded in 1920, Frank was employed by the Taylor Tin Mill on Lafayette Avenue in Cumberland; the couple lived in a rented flat on Roberts Street. Soon thereafter, the Crables returned to the Georges Creek Valley and took up residence in Barton, where both of their sons were born. Frank went back to work in the underground coal mines. Frank’s death left his widow, Arcella, to raise their four children: Gladys,12; Roland, 10; Franklin Joseph, 7; and Betty, 1. For Arcella, her husband’s accident must have felt like deja vu. Just four months earlier, on Jan. 15, her uncle Benjamin Wilkes was killed in an almost identical accident at the Kingsland Mine in Lonaconing. After her husband’s death, Arcella worked at the Klotz Throwing Mill (silk mill) in Lonaconing and later in a bakery. She eventually returned to Cumberland where she rented a place on Oldtown Road and later moved to Bedford Street. Unfortunately, Arcella’s genealogical trail disappeared after 1940; the last chapter remains to be found, perhaps by family, friends or followers of “Recollections.”
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
