Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Sept. 25, 1882, started out like any other workday at the Kingsland Mine in Lonaconing. That changed a couple of hours into the daylight shift when two related accidents took the life of one young man and seriously injured several others.
The Kingsland Mine, owned by the Maryland Coal Co., was located on the southwest side of Koontz Run Hollow approximately 1 mile from Lonaconing.
Kingsland was one of a series of mines (including the Old Detmold Mine and the Appleton Mine) that would eventually become one continuous operation as the workings of one broke through into another.
The Kingsland Mine broke into the Old Detmold Mine in 1881. In 1898, the Appleton Mine broke into the Kingsland Mine. Thereafter, the combined operation was known as the Appleton Mine.
At 8 a.m. on that dreaded Monday morning, mine driver Theodore Cook was bringing a trip of loaded cars out of a mine heading. Upon arriving at the intersection of the track in the main heading, where the roadway was very steep, the front brake on the trip gave way, causing the mine cars to accelerate rapidly. Cook quickly applied the rear brake and attempted to do the same with the front brake, but he was thrown from the cars in the process.
The runaway trip collided with another train of coal cars, causing the out-of-control trip to derail and hit the timbering in the main heading with great force.
Four mine props and two “collars” (the overhead cross pieces of the timbering) were knocked out, but no one was injured. It was lucky for Cook that he was thrown from the trip of cars, or he most likely would have been killed in the collision.
Mine Boss William Byers immediately started to formulate a plan to replace the timbers.
With the help of three experienced road men, Byers examined the roof above the accident scene. Although a crack was found in the roof, the consensus was that it posed no threat; the work of reinstalling the roof supports could be done without using props to support the cracked roof.
A force of men was quickly assembled to repair the damage. Two timbers were replaced, and another was being raised, when the roof suddenly gave way.
A quantity of coal sufficient to fill two coal cars fell upon the men, burying several of them.
When some of the debris was cleared, 22-year-old mine driver John Brehany, who was helping to replace the roof supports, was found badly crushed. Brehany died a few minutes after being taken out of the mine.
Byers was knocked down by the roof collapse and fell across a rail. Although he suffered internal injuries, Byers survived the accident.
John Jones, 45, and John Morton Jr., 23, were badly bruised but their injuries were not life threatening.
William Dodds, a roadsman, was knocked down but not injured.
Theodore Cook suffered two broken ribs and was hurt about the head, but his injuries were also determined to be non-life threatening. Cook was a new driver in the Kingsland Mine, but he had previously worked as a driver in the Old Detmold Mine for the same company. Cook was unmarried and was approximately the same age as Brehany.
The investigation of the accident concluded that the first incident with the runaway trip could have happened to anyone and implied no negligence on the part of the operator.
The roof fall that took the life of John Brehany was determined to be caused by an error in judgment by those who had assessed the condition of the roof.
According to the story in the Cumberland Sunday Civilian, Brehany’s funeral took place on Tuesday afternoon, the day following the accident. Brehany was a resident of Pekin and was unmarried.
Although documented proof of John’s parentage has not been found, there is very little doubt that he was the oldest child of James and Catherine (Cain) Brehany, who emigrated from Ireland in 1863. (The spelling of Catherine’s family surname seems to have later been changed to Kane.) There are 18 Brehanys buried in various cemeteries in Allegany County and all descend from James and Catherine, either by birth or marriage.
James and Catherine Brehany later lost three more children within only three years.
On Sunday, April 16, 1893, 12-year-old Bridget contracted meningitis while staying with her sister Ann Foley. Bridget was taken to the home of her parents in Pekin where she died the same night.
Two months later, on June 24, 1893, Ann’s 30-year-old husband, James Foley, passed away suddenly in Cumberland.
James and Catherine’s daughter, 24-year-old Margaret, died on May 31, 1895. Thirteen-year-old John Brehany, born one year after his brother was killed in the Kingsland Mine in 1882, died on Oct. 15, 1896.
Family patriarch James Brehany passed away in 1900. On July 27, 1910, James and Catherine Brehany’s 37-year-old son Thomas died suddenly while at work laying rails for the Cumberland & Westernport Electric Railway in Lonaconing.
Thomas Brehany left a widow and three young children, the oldest of whom was 10 years of age.
Family matriarch Catherine Brehany passed away in 1927 and was laid to rest beside her husband in St. Gabriel’s Catholic Cemetery in Barton.
Six other members of the Brehany family are also buried in this cemetery. Researching the legacy of the Brehany family did not reveal the “luck of the Irish.” It seems that the Brehanys saw very little of it.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is a 250-page compilation of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.