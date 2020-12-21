Editor’s note: Each week, “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
In 1896, 64-year-old widower John Thompson boarded a ship in Scotland to make the long voyage to America. John was retracing the footsteps of his daughter Isabella, who had immigrated to America 24 years earlier. Not much is known about John Thompson’s life in Scotland, except that he was born in Govan, Lanarkshire, and had been a coal miner his entire life. Why he made this voyage after living in Scotland for 64 years is not known. Perhaps Isabella was the only family whom he had left.
In the 1900 census, John was listed as a boarder, living with his daughter Isabella and son-in-law John Jeffrey (also a native of Scotland) on Castle Hill in Lonaconing. John and Isabella were raising two adopted daughters: Mary, 7, and Wilhelmina “Minnie,” 5 (Minnie’s father was William Scollick). In Lonaconing, John Thompson again found the warmth of a loving family. Surely, he doted on his two young granddaughters, and they loved hearing his stories about Scotland. Soon after arriving in Lonaconing, John found work in the Consolidation Coal Co.’s Klondike No. 7 Mine.
John was in the habit of lying on his side while digging coal even though Klondike No. 7, which worked the Big Vein seam, was high enough for miners to work standing up. He was warned several times about the danger of this practice; it would be much easier to avoid being crushed by a roof fall if he were standing up. Why he worked this manner is unknown. Perhaps he had worked the small vein mines in Scotland and did this out of habit. Or maybe the drudgery of coal mining had taken its toll, and he no longer had the physical stamina required to stand and dig coal all day long.
At 10:30 a.m. on April 10, 1908, John was working alone in the Consolidation Coal Co.’s Klondike No. 7 Mine. When the driver delivered an empty car to the heading in which John was working and saw no light from his lantern, he yelled Thompson’s name. When he did not get a reply, the driver went to inspect, and found John pinned under a ton of coal with only his head showing. He was quickly removed from the roof fall but died about 20 minutes later. The elderly miner’s body was taken to the home of John and Isabella Jeffrey on Castle Hill. John Thompson was laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lonaconing.
According to the newspaper obituary, Thompson had suffered a broken leg in a roof fall 12 years earlier. This would have been shortly after he arrived in America. His daughter Isabella most likely nursed him back to health so he could return to work in the underground mines. In the era preceding the Social Security Act of 1935, unless a miner was lucky enough to qualify for a union pension, it was necessary to work until death or disability. At 76 years of age, John Thompson has the tragic distinction of being the oldest miner killed on the job in Allegany County.
John Thompson’s granddaughter, Mary Thompson (Jeffrey) Green, had her own heavy burden to carry. Mary married John Thomas James Green on Jan. 30, 1912, at the Presbyterian Church in Lonaconing. The life that they planned together was destined to last only 11 years; John died in 1923. Seven years after losing her husband, Mary was caring for both of her parents and facing the grim prospect of losing them both. An article in the Cumberland Evening Times, July 11, 1930, read: “Aged Pair Seriously Ill. John Jeffrey, aged resident of Castle Hill, is in serious condition from a second paralytic stroke suffered two weeks ago, and is bed fast. His wife has been bed fast for the past year, a sufferer from rheumatism. They are being cared for by their daughter, Mrs. Green.” Mary’s father, John Jeffrey, passed away at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, 1931; the attending physician was Dr. Taylor. At 4 p.m. on Feb. 26, 1933, her mother, Isabella Jeffrey, died. John and Isabella Jeffrey were buried in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mary (Jeffrey) Green married Avilton native Col. F. Brown in Winchester, Virginia, in 1939. Mary passed away at Reeder’s Nursing Home in Boonsboro on Thursday, Jan. 26, 1978. Four days later, Mary was laid to rest with her parents and maternal grandfather in Oak Hill Cemetery.
The life of John and Isabella Jeffrey’s other daughter, Minnie, and her husband, George Washington Moore, is recalled in next week’s Miner Recollection.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.