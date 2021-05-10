Editor’s note: “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
My mother told me the story of how my grandfather, who lived in Midlothian, used to walk over Dans Mountain to Cresaptown to court my grandmother. He was a coal miner at the time and worked from dawn to dusk; Sunday was the only day he could make that long walk.
For Joseph Whitehead, born in 1840, in West Yorkshire, England, courting was even more difficult; Joseph lived 100 miles from Hannah Harrison. Born in 1845, Hannah lived in Gateshead, Durham, England. Joseph likely left Yorkshire and moved closer to Gateshead, where their relationship blossomed. After asking for her hand in marriage, the pair became husband and wife on Jan. 9, 1865, in the beautiful ancient church of St. Andrew’s in New Castle-Upon-Tyne.
We assume that Joseph had been previously married, as two sons, born in 1862 and 1863, were listed on the census of 1880. Joseph and Hannah’s son Harrison was born in 1868, followed by Joseph in 1870. Little Joseph apparently died in England before Joseph and Hannah set sail for America. What a trip that must have been with three rambunctious boys in tow. The Whitehead family arrived in New York on the ship Nevada on Feb. 28, 1870.
The Whiteheads first settled in Maryland, where son Thomas was born in 1872. It seems, from the births of their children, that Joseph and Hannah maintained somewhat of a nomadic lifestyle. Twins Hannah and Jonathan were born in Lawrence, Pennsylvania, in 1874. Sadly, they lived for only three days.
The family moved back to Maryland and unpacked their belongings in Lonaconing. Joseph, having come from coal mining towns in England, found work at the Koontz Mine.
In 1877, parents and big brothers had something to celebrate when a child of the fairer sex was born; they named her Margaret. Two years later the stork delivered a boy, another Jonathan. As the family continued to grow, it was fortunate that the two oldest sons, William and Matthew, also worked as coal miners. Feeding a family of eight was a gargantuan task on a miner’s measly wage.
On July 7, 1880, after completing a grueling day digging coal, Joseph Whitehead climbed to the top of a loaded coal car on the Koontz tram road to ride to the dump. A short distance from the starting point it was observed that the brake of his car had jumped out of the rack. The brakeman beckoned to Whitehead to replace it. In getting down in between the hitchings, Joseph lost his footing and fell onto the track; two loaded cars passed over one of his legs. He was carried home and a surgeon was summoned. Upon examination, it was determined that amputation of the extremity was necessary to save his life. Five minutes after the procedure was completed, Joseph died. The notice of his death in the Frostburg Mining Journal of July 10, 1880, states that “he was a good miner and citizen, and leaves a wife and six children.”
On Nov. 22, 1880, five months after the death of her husband, Hannah Whitehead gave birth to another son. She named him Joseph in memory of his deceased father and brother.
Once again, essentials were packed up and Hannah moved with most of her children to Crawford, Kansas. She said goodbye to her oldest son, William, and his bride, Amanda Eisentrout; they stayed behind in Midlothian. Like his father, William worked all his life as a coal miner. His obituary in the Cumberland News of Oct. 30, 1943, stated that he was an 82-year-old retired coal miner, survived by 10 children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda, in 1938. They are buried in Frostburg Memorial Park.
After moving to Kansas, Hannah met Jackson Graham, a miner who was also a native of England. They were wed in Crawford, Kansas, on Nov. 20, 1889. Two years later, Hannah and Jackson Graham packed their bags and moved to Vancouver, British Columbia. Both Jackson and Hannah’s son Matthew were coal miners. Hannah’s son Jonathan was 13 and attended school. Hannah became the proud mother of a daughter, Elizabeth Graham.
What precipitated another move is unknown, but the family left Vancouver in August 1895 and moved back to Kansas; this time they landed in Nelson, Cloud County. Tragically, son Jonathan died there soon after the move; he was 17.
By 1900, this nomadic family had moved yet again, this time to Ozark, Barton County, Missouri. Joseph Whitehead Jr. was living with them. (Joseph was the child born five months after the tragic death of his father, Joseph.) He worked for a while with his stepfather, Jackson Graham, as a coal miner. Joseph Jr. married Maude Epperson, eventually gave up mining, and became a rancher in Mesa County, Arizona.
Hannah Whitehead Graham made one final move back to British Columbia; her husband, Jackson, died there in 1910. No more packing up or saying good-bye; Hannah, too, made it her own final destination. She followed Jackson in death in April 1926.
Just what will some people do for love? My grandfather traversed a mountain to court my grandmother, knowing that they would share a meaningful life together. Hannah Whitehead Graham crossed an ocean and traveled new land so that she could share a meaningful life with her first love, Joseph Whitehead, and her second husband, Jackson Graham.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is a compilation of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.