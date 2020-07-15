Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Oppression and poverty brought many miners to the Georges Creek coal fields from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Hungary. They had little money; quite often they had only the clothes on their backs. However, they brought with them many legends and myths. It was natural, considering that mining took place in the dark and dangerous recesses of the Earth, that superstitions prevailed.
The most renowned are the tales of the tommyknockers (pronounced “knackers.”) The English and Welsh miners didn’t know whether to love them or hate them. Tommyknockers were said to be the equivalent of Irish leprechauns. They were about two feet high, looked like little men, and dressed in normal miner attire. Their knocking and hammering on the walls and roof supports of the mines were thought to warn of impending disasters such as cave-ins and rock falls; other miners thought the knockers caused the catastrophes. They were accused of being little pranksters: stealing or hiding tools, putting rocks in the coal cars, and consuming the miners’ lunches. Some thought the knockers were spirits of deceased miners who came to warn of danger. Miners would leave offerings of food and other items in order to secure their good graces and favor.
The kobolds of Germany were similar to tommyknockers but were typically invisible. When they did show themselves the kobolds appeared as goblins. Germanic miners thought the kobolds were expert colliers and metal workers who could be heard drilling, hammering and shoveling in the far reaches of the mines. In the early years of mining, European colliers encountered what first appeared to be rich veins of silver and copper. It was not silver, or copper — it was cobalt. Because the miners had little knowledge of this new ore, they blamed the kobolds for fooling them into digging for the worthless and harmful element. Eventually that ore became known as cobalt, named after the mythical little creatures (kobold) who tricked the miners into digging it.
The miners from England brought with them the legend of The Seven Whistlers. Apparently, seven miners became intoxicated on a Sunday afternoon; toward night they proposed to whistle for a wager. Because drinking and betting were prohibited on Sunday, they were carried up into the clouds by a whirlwind. As punishment, they had to return in the dark of night, to fly from place to place where fatal accidents were impending. They warned others through their whistling; hence, whistling in a mine was considered bad luck.
Other unlucky signs included black cats or women in a mine. White rats were a sign that someone will die. A sudden warm breeze meant a ghost was passing by. There were positive superstitions, as well, such as running rats; when they ran, the men followed. Seeing unexplained lights was good luck and was most often associated with Scottish miners.
Robert S. Harvey was a miner who immigrated to America in 1869. Born in Darvel, Ayrshire, Scotland in 1847, he was the son of Robert Harvey and Agnes Leiper Harvey. He married Scottish native Mary E. Gibson, the daughter of George and Jane Murdock Gibson, in 1868.
After his arrival in America, Robert settled in Vale Summit where he continued his trade as a coal miner. He left his wife and son behind but brought with him the luck of the Scottish lights. Mary and their infant son joined him in 1871. Before 1892, they had become a burgeoning family of 10; two children died very young.
Having been an expert “pit sinker” in Scotland, Robert quickly proved himself to be a valuable source of mining knowledge; he applied that knowledge as leverage in persuading the mining company to sell him 2.5 acres in Midlothian on which to build a house. After that house burned down he purchased 65 acres of land in Shaft and built a 10-room house for his large family.
Robert was a dedicated worker and expected the same of his sons. Whether out of tradition or necessity he sent the boys into the coal mines in their early teens. Son Anthony, particularly, resented this; when he heard a steam engine’s whistle it called to him like a siren; Anthony left home in his teens. He was an enterprising youth, handsome, robust, and tall for his age; he would approach the engineer and offer to feed the hungry mouth of the engine in exchange for passage.
It never failed to work, and by this means Anthony traveled the country for several years, particularly the American West. His wanderlust satisfied, Anthony returned to Midlothian, perhaps to help his aging parents or marry his childhood sweetheart, Helen Conrad.
Although not fond of coal mining, Anthony took a job digging black gold out of the hills in order to support his growing family. Like his parents he and Helen had 10 children, and like his parents they would lose two of them. Margaret, Mary, and Leroy were the first to be born; twins Willy and Urith died before turning 5; they were followed in birth by Helen, Eloise, Alva, John and Gert.
Anthony bought the burned out property in Midlothian, and being as resourceful as his father, he built a five-room house on the existing foundation.
In 1917, Anthony was appointed deputy sheriff of Allegany County under Sheriff “Big Pete” McFarland. Upon being elected sheriff in 1919, he and Helen moved their family to a home on Prospect Square in Cumberland.
By 1930, the family was back in Midlothian and Anthony was digging coal again. He remembered his father telling him the legend of the Scottish lights, and Anthony was wise enough to heed their warning.
Doris Whetstone Bruner of Frostburg, having spent her formative years with her paternal grandparents Anthony and Helen Harvey, heard many stories about the phenomenon of the Scottish lights. “The lights sometimes appeared to family members warning of impending danger or death. My grandfather Anthony Harvey was among those who experienced the Scottish lights, as was his daughter Helen, my mother.”
On one particular occasion Anthony and two other miners were working together. Anthony stopped to take a break; while leaning on the handle of his shovel and looking toward the mine entrance, he saw three lights come bobbing down the tunnel toward him. Thinking the lights to be carbide lamps on miner’s caps, he wondered why other miners were coming in, as he and his buddies were supposed to be the only ones working that day. As he watched, Anthony suddenly realized there was nothing beneath the lights; they were simply floating, bobbing lights; he instantly understood the message. Dropping his shovel, he yelled for the other men to run for the mine entrance. As they ran, they heard the mine roof collapse behind them. Sadly, the mules hitched to the cars where they were working were killed in the fall.
Another time, Anthony got up early, ate breakfast, picked up his lunch bucket, and left for the mine as usual. About an hour later his wife Helen found him sitting on the steps at the end of the porch. He looked somewhat shaken and she asked him what was wrong; Anthony was reluctant to speak at that time. Later that day, mine inspectors came to the house to notify him that there had been a cave-in in the area where he was to have worked. After the inspectors left, Anthony told Helen he had seen lights as he was going down Sprout Hill toward Shaft. He recognized the Scottish Lights, turned around, and went home.
Not all miners met their fate in the dark tunnels underground. Whether warned by tommyknockers, kobolds, whistling sounds, lights, or perhaps divine intervention, most, thankfully, survived. Anthony Harvey was one who survived the mines; he died in his Midlothian home on July 25, 1956, at the age of 77. His wife Helen died the following year; both are buried in Frostburg Memorial Park.
