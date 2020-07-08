Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
John Porter and his brother Moses ventured west from Baltimore County in 1765; they were the first Porters to settle in Allegany County.
John’s son John Moses Porter was born in 1783. He earned the title of captain during the War of 1812. Capt. Porter was more commonly known as “Squire Jack” and became a legend in his own time. A painting of him resting against the wall of his home while smoking a corncob pipe hangs in the National (Mellon) Gallery of Art.
Squire Jack opened a mine on his property soon after the War of 1812 ended, and became one of the early mine operators in the Eckhart/Frostburg area. He and his wife, Catherine Glissan Porter, raised three boys and two girls on Rose Meadow Farm, known locally today as the Porter Farm. The farm is located near Eckhart, on the north end of Parkersburg Road in a picturesque bowl-shaped meadow.
“Squire Jack” died in 1863, leaving the care of the farm in the capable hands of Jesse Arnold. Jesse and his wife Elizabeth (Harden) Arnold kept busy raising both crops and children: George, James, Samuel, and John were born on the farm. It was a wonderful place for children to grow up. The boys loved trekking through the fields, fishing in the local creeks and hunting in their own backyard. Everything they needed was right there on the farm, including the coal to heat their home. Boys become men, so the Arnold sons learned to set aside their pastimes long enough to work the fields and feed the livestock.
By 1870, the family was extended to include Grandad when joined by Elizabeth’s father William Harden, who shared in the chores of farming. Within the next 10 years, son Samuel married Sarah (last name unknown.) Sam and Sarah moved a short distance away to the Parkersburg Road area of Eckhart. Jesse and Elizabeth Arnold soon became grandparents, living close enough to spoil their grandchildren. Their son James had also left the family farm to become a coal miner at Kingsley Mine in Lonaconing. According to his father Jesse Arnold’s obituary, son James S. Arnold was killed on May 13, 1884, while coupling cars in Kingsley Mine. James is buried in the Porter Cemetery close to the home and farm he loved and knew so well.
Three years after James’ demise, a second tragedy befell the Arnold family. On Monday morning, Sept. 19, 1887, on the Squire Jack Porter Farm, Jesse Arnold took a wagon pulled by a team of horses out to a field, perhaps to harvest wheat. He stopped the team at a gate leading into the field, opened the gate to allow the team and wagon to pass through, then hurried to catch up with the wagon and team. In his haste he slipped, fell under the wagon, and was fatally crushed. Jesse, a devout Baptist, was 60 years old.
The following year, on May 23, 1888, the remaining members of the Arnold family found cause to celebrate: John W. Arnold married Mollie Garrett in the Eckhart Baptist Church. John’s mother Elizabeth and his brothers attended the ceremony, as well as Mollie’s parents Joseph and Nancy (Anderson) Garrett.
John W. remained a farmer for about two more years and then became a bookkeeper for the Consolidation Coal Co. He was active in politics, being a staunch Democrat; he was a Mason, secretary for the Mutual Aid Society of Frostburg, and a faithful member of the Frostburg M.E. Church where he served on the board of trustees and was church treasurer. He and Mollie were also busy raising their daughter Eula. There is an adage that says, “If you want something done, ask a busy person.” John W. seemed to be the busy person to ask.
One of the tasks he was asked to do on Aug. 13, 1909, was the innocuous job of writing down the numbers of the large railroad cars at the Consol Mine No. 1 tipple near Midland. As he was standing with notebook in hand, a mine prop was dumped into a railroad car from a small mining car. The mine inspector saw the timber, jumped into the railroad car, and pitched the timber over the side. He did not see John Arnold; the prop hit John on the head and killed him instantly. This peculiar accident goes to show that no mining job was a safe job.
John W.’s mother, Elizabeth Arnold, 82 years old, lived in Baltimore with her son Samuel and his wife Sarah. Her son George and his wife Clarina also lived in Baltimore; they all made the sad journey home for John W.’s funeral. They took some time to visit their old homestead, and as Mrs. Arnold looked out over the house and fields, pictures flashed through her mind as if in a stereoscopic viewer. She saw the boys playing in the fields, swinging from tree branches, and walking down the path with stringers of fish. She saw her father William Harden, scythe in hand, cutting hay. She saw her husband Jesse sauntering slowly through a field with Old Nell the work horse plodding along behind him. She was overwhelmed, yet calmed, by these peaceful memories; bits of melancholy were tempered by so many blessings.
The Porter Farm remains more picturesque than ever. The neighboring Porter Cemetery is a quiet, peaceful spot that preserves a part of Eckhart’s unique history.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.