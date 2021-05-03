Editor’s note: “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
The McPartlands of County Armagh, Ireland (now northern Ireland), celebrated the birth of their bouncing baby boy Michael in 1814. Michael married Mary Casey in 1837. Seven years and two children later, Michael and Mary found themselves in the midst of a desperate situation. The Irish economy had tanked, there was no work and for the few who had jobs, their purchasing power was worthless. Many men had no other option than to move to England and take on work building the burgeoning railway system.
Michael and Mary McPartland moved to County Durham, England, around 1845 where five additional children were born. The children grew up, married and had children of their own. When Michael and Mary decided to leave England and travel to America, several of their grown children remained behind. After saying their goodbyes, Mr. and Mrs. McPartland boarded the ship City of Washington in Liverpool and arrived in New York on April 18, 1870. Traveling with them was their 28-year-old daughter Elizabeth; sons Owen, 26, and James, 16, who were blacksmiths; and Catherine, who was 14. The McPartland family settled in Bloomington, Garrett County.
Two years later their son John made the crossing with his wife Mary (Halfpenny) and their two children, 4-year-old Michael Joseph and 1-year-old Richard. Their port of departure was also Liverpool, where they boarded the ship City of Paris with Robert Leitch as shipmaster. They arrived at Castle Garden, New York, on April 20, 1872. John, Mary and the two children settled in next door to his mother and father in Bloomington. Conveniently, his brother James and his wife, Ellen, along with their daughter Catherine were also living next door. All the kinfolk celebrated with John and Mary when Mary Ann, Bernard, Patrick and Elizabeth were born between 1873 and 1880.
The blacksmithing hammers and anvils were stored in the tool shed out back, replaced by the picks and shovels used in their new occupation as coal miners. Patriarch Michael McPartland was happy to discuss the day’s events with sons John and James as they traversed the mountains to and from the coal mines. John’s son Michael Joseph began to add his 2 cents’ worth to the discussions a few years later. The camaraderie of three generations ended on Oct. 3, 1892, when Michael McPartland died at the age of 78.
John and James received more sad news on July 24, 1895, when they were informed about the death of their brother Owen McPartland. Owen was killed in one of the 12 underground coal mines owned by the Cumberland Coal and Coke Co. in Douglas, West Virginia. Another somber trip was made to St. Peter’s Cemetery in Westernport where Owen was laid to rest beside his father.
Michael Joseph, a member of the third generation of McPartlands, left the family enclave in Bloomington when he married his sweetheart, Lizzie Thompson. He and Lizzie established a home on Douglas Avenue in Lonaconing. Their son John, named for his grandfather, was born in 1898.
Michael Joseph McPartland became very popular along the “Crick.” He was a trustee of the Lonaconing Central School and a prominent young Democrat. On Sept. 4, 1901, Michael was nominated for the House of Delegates; his blooming political career, however, soon came to an abrupt halt. On Sept. 13, 1901, Michael was crushed to death by 4 tons of falling roof in the Jackson Mine of the American Coal Co. He would have been 34 years old on Sept. 23.
Michael’s wife, Lizzie, gratefully accepted the invitation of her sister Marion Dick to move to Baltimore. The arrangement proved to be beneficial for both women. Marion’s husband, David Dick, was a commercial traveler with an oil company; the sisters provided companionship for each other during his times away. Marion was a stay-at-home mom for her daughter Edna, who was two years older than Lizzie’s son John. Marion was able to care for both children while Lizzie worked as a sales lady in a department store. Lizzie’s close relationship with her niece Edna provided comfort as years passed by. She died on Oct. 29, 1952, at the age of 78 in Edna’s home in Baltimore. The Cumberland Evening Times of Oct. 30, 1952, printed a brief obituary that listed her son John as a survivor, but seriously ill in a Baltimore hospital. John died in 1964; mother and son are both buried in Baltimore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.