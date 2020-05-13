(Editor’s Note: “Miner Recollections” spotlights Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.)
In 1865, William Ross Wallace, an American poet with Scottish roots, composed the poem “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is the Hand That Rules the World.” The poem celebrates motherhood and her role in transforming a child into an achiever; the character of that child impacts the next generation of virtues. The women of the Cosgrove family proved to be shining examples.
In 1900, the Patrick and Elizabeth Cosgrove family were living the life of a typical coal mining family in the house they owned at 79 Spring St. in Frostburg.
Patrick Cosgrove was born on December 9, 1858, in Frostburg. His wife, Elizabeth (McAllister) Cosgrove, was born on April 13, 1864, in the village of Borden Shaft. Patrick and Elizabeth married on January 18, 1887, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Frostburg.
The Cosgroves were devout Catholics, and their lives revolved around the church.
The annual census report for 1900 revealed that Patrick and Elizabeth were busy raising five children: John Michael, 11; Mary Angela, 8; Francis DeSales, 5; Kathleen Elizabeth, 2; and Joseph Thomas, 8 months. Patrick supported his family by working as an underground miner.
On April 14, 1910, Patrick and Elizabeth’s oldest son John Michael married Edith Amelia Kreiling in a ceremony that was also held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. On January 8, 1911, John and Edith’s daughter, Anna Margaret, was born. On Oct. 2 of the following year, the couple was blessed with a second daughter, Mary Elizabeth. John made his living by working as a coal digger at the Consolidation Coal Company’s No. 7 Mine in Klondike. John and Edith’s life, thus far, mirrored that of his parents.
On Tuesday, February 18, 1913, John had the honor of being an usher at the funeral of the highly esteemed Father Stephen J. Clarke at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Frostburg. Father Clarke served as parish priest at St. Michael’s for 23 years after coming from Barton, where he had won the love of his small, but loyal and devoted, flock.
In an alarming twist of fate, less than 24 hours later, it was John Michael Cosgrove’s own funeral that was being arranged at St. Michael’s. At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 1913, John was working at the Consolidation Coal Company’s No. 7 Mine when he was seriously injured by a roof fall.
According to the Cumberland Evening Times, Cosgrove was rushed to the streetcar line to get him to his home on Hill Street, but the young husband and father died shortly after being removed from the mine. A medical care facility to treat injured miners in the Georges Creek region was still 10 months away. Miner’s Hospital in Frostburg would not open until December.
On Saturday, February 22, 1913, John’s funeral was held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the same place that he and Edith were married less than three years earlier. According to the Cumberland Evening Times, except for the service for Father Clarke four days prior, it was the largest funeral seen there in many years. The service was very impressive, with white and red carnations worn by those who participated in the commemoration. After Father Cuddy recited the Catholic burial rites at the grave site, the Loyal Order of The Moose, of which the deceased was a member, was present in body and was permitted to conduct its service for the departed. It was the first time at St. Michael’s that a non-sectarian order was permitted to conduct its burial service for the internment of a Catholic member.
John Michael Cosgrove left behind his 23-year-old wife, Edith, and two daughters: Anna Margaret (who had just celebrated her second birthday a month earlier) and 4-month-old Mary Elizabeth.
Edith, a distraught widow, must have been terrified when she was suddenly cast adrift with no means of support and two young daughters to raise. Yet, this scenario was played out many times in the history of underground coal mining in Allegany County. While it was the husband and father who suffered the loss of life, it was the mother and widow who was left to shoulder the burden — often for many years, and sometimes for the rest of her life.
After the death of her husband, Edith and her two young girls moved to Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, to live with Edith’s widowed mother, Bertha. Turtle Creek, the site of the Westinghouse Air Brake plant, was a popular destination for locals who were disillusioned with underground coal mining. Edith succeeded in raising a pair of talented daughters.
John and Edith’s daughter Mary Elizabeth (known as “Betty” and “Ibby” by her family members) joined the Marine Corps on March 25, 1943, and served until November 9, 1945; the last 10 months of her service was spent overseas.
Mary Cosgrove eventually attained the rank of first sergeant, a remarkable accomplishment in an era when avenues to career achievement and social status were off-limits to women. On February 13, 1948, three years after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps, Mary Cosgrove married William Elmer Bunt in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. She died in 2003, and is buried in the Monongahela Cemetery in Braddock, Pennsylvania.
John and Edith’s daughter Anna was a talented pianist and was offered a scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh to study music. Unfortunately, the poverty imposed on the family by her father’s death 15 years earlier still proved to be an impediment.
Anna was unable to pursue her dream because she did not have the money to do so. In addition to providing for herself, part of Anna’s wages went to help support her widowed mother.
On May 30, 1937, Anna married John Herbert Kuhns in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The couple made their home in Hudson, Ohio, where Anna worked as a bookkeeper for a Ford Dealership. John Kuhns was employed by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron.
After retiring in 1977, John and Anna moved to Port Richey, Florida. After the death of her husband in 1984, Anna moved back north to Wayne County, Ohio. She died in 2006 at age 95 and was laid to rest in the Crown Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Twinsburg, Ohio.
On February 24, 1928, John Cosgrove’s father Patrick passed away at his home in Frostburg. He had suffered from “miner’s asthma” for the previous seven years and was also laid to rest in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Frostburg. His obituary in the Cumberland Evening Times stated that Patrick “was a member of the Frostburg Fire Department and always took a lively interest in community affairs.” John’s mother Elizabeth died from stomach cancer on September 12, 1933 and was buried beside her husband.
John’s widow Edith later married Robert Steiner. Edith Steiner died in 1970, and is buried in Grandview Cemetery in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Edith Amelia Cosgrove Steiner represents all coal miners’ wives whose hands rocked many a cradle. They are unsung heroes who are entitled to prominent status in the annals of coal mining history in Western Maryland.
John Michael Cosgrove’s younger brother, Joseph, retired as the assistant manager of the T&S Cut Rate in Frostburg, which was located at the corner of Main and Water Streets. Joseph passed away on March 25,1967.
