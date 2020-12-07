Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Last week’s “Recollection” described three of the 12 fatalities that occurred in Bowery Furnace Mine No. 2.
Located in Midlothian, coal from this mine was dug from the Upper Sewickley (Tyson) Seam. The Tyson and Pittsburgh (Big Vein) Seams, historically and commercially, were the two most important seams in the region.
Michael Patrick Lyons, born in December of 1820, immigrated to the United States from Ardraham, Galway, Ireland. Ardraham boasted a population of 540 souls, so Michael Patrick felt quite comfortable in the confines of the little village of Borden. He married Julia Teis/Tice before 1843, and together they raised a family of seven. The little caboose, Michael Joseph Lyons, born in 1860, was 2 years old when his father died.
At age 16, Michael Joseph Lyons began mining coal with his older brother Thomas. He remained at home helping his widowed mother until 1892 when he was joined in holy matrimony to Janet “Jenny” Gordon. As a team, Michael and Jenny began to raise the third generation of coal miners. Sons John and William began working with their dad when they turned 14. Michael and Jenny’s third son, Michael Joseph Jr., born on Feb. 21, 1902, was the last of the boys to be trained in the art of coal mining by his father. Michael continued to mine coal for 40 years and was considered one of the best miners in the area. Sadly, Michael Sr. died on April 14, 1927, after suffering for several years with miner’s asthma. Sons John, William and Michael Jr. continued to support their 64-year-old mother, Jenny.
Four years later, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 1931, Michael Lyons Jr. and one of his brothers went to loosen coal in Bowery Furnace Mine No. 2. It was the custom for men to go to the mine on their day off to take down rock in preparation for loading more coal on the next work day. As Michael and his brother were taking down loose rock, they noticed a large piece with a sharp point on the top lying on the floor close to the gob. (The gob was an area where coal had been mined and was used for waste.) As Michael leaned over to roll the large rock over to the gob, a small piece fell from the roof and crushed his head against the sharp point of the rock beneath him; Michael was killed instantly.
Two years later Jenny Lyons buried another son; William died in 1933 of causes unknown. She had survived three funerals within six years. Jenny was a resilient soul for many years to come. She died at the age of 102, on Dec. 7, 1965.
The final victim of Bowery Furnace Mine No. 2 was John O’Neal. John was born on June 24, 1874, to John and Sarah (McManus) O’Neal, natives of Ireland. Living in the village of Barton, the elder John O’Neal joined the throng of his fellow countrymen picking coal in the valley. Sarah O’Neal was kept busy when three additional children were born in quick succession: Mary, in 1877, Michael in 1878, and Maggie in 1879.
Prior to 1900, Mr. O’Neal and his sons had seen many changes in the mining industry. The strike of 1894 lasted for four months, crippled the economy in the coal regions, and devastated the savings of miners who were already struggling to survive. In 1900 rumblings of another strike began. As the rumors persisted, Mr. O’Neal, knowing his family could not survive another strike, left the area with his sons and son-in-law John Kenny to work in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. They boarded with Richard P. Delany, a mine foreman, and his wife, Anna. Mr. O’Neal’s wife, Sarah, along with her daughter, Mary, and two grandchildren (John and Sarah Kenny, ages 4 and 1) kept the home fires burning while the men were away.
By 1910, Sarah O’Neal was a widow living in Shaft with sons John and Michael; she died before the next census was taken. John and Michael took up residence with their sister Mary (O’Neal) Kenny who was now also a widow. The home in Shaft was overflowing with Mary’s children and her two brothers, however, the closeness of the family made for grand holidays. Christmas of 1936 was celebrated with all the trimmings, gifts and delicious food. As evening approached the family settled down to reminisce about bygone holidays; those who had passed were remembered fondly; stories were told with the mirth of the season. Finally, John and Michael, knowing tomorrow was a workday, said goodnight to the merrymakers. No one realized this would be their last Christmas together.
On Dec. 26, 1936, John and Michael went to work in the Bowery Furnace Mine No.2; it was John’s second day of work in this mine. He and Michael noticed a break in the roof and tried to pull the roof down without success. Thinking it was secure, they began loading coal into a car. The mine foreman, Mr. Edward Stowell, came by and called their attention to the bad roof and told them to take down what was loose. Trying to get the last bit of coal into the car before beginning the new task, John continued to shovel; just then the roof gave way, crushing him beneath the fall. John O’Neal, 62 years old, was the last man to die in Bowery Furnace Mine No.2; the mine ceased operations soon after. It was credited with producing 1,075,284 tons of Tyson coal before being abandoned.
John’s brother Michael, whose life had been spared, lived to the ripe old age of 83; he died on Dec. 7, 1961. A requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Michael’s Church and he was buried in the church cemetery.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is a compilation which includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.