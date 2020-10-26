Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
It is hard to imagine. Day after day, a miner would lie on his side and dig coal inside a 30-inch-high tunnel. Low-vein coal miners could not use the strength of their backs and legs to dig coal like big vein miners could; those who worked the small vein relied exclusively on their arm and stomach muscles.
The Piedmont & Georges Creek Coal Co.’s Washington No. 5 Mine in Franklin operated from 1908 until 1932. “No. 5” referred to a series of at least seven different openings in the 4-foot Barton Coal Seam; 4 feet was the average height of the Barton coal seam. Washington No. 5 was described in the 1929 Bureau of Mines Annual Report as consisting of 30 inches of coal and 12 inches of bone. (Bone coal contains shale or slate and is therefore very unstable.)
In the book “Underground Mining in Western Maryland, 1876-1977” Washington No. 5 was described as “modern.” It was the only mine in Maryland where electric mine motors had replaced mules and horses for haulage. The company introduced mining machines in 1911; both machine and pick-and-shovel methods were used until the cessation of operations in 1932.
Despite the relatively modern methods for extracting coal, Washington No. 5 had a blighted history. On Monday, Jan. 25, 1909, five miners were killed in a collision on the inclined plane while riding the cars up to the mouth of the mine to begin their work week. It was the second deadliest accident in the history of coal mining in Western Maryland.
Moses Duckworth and his wife, Nora Jean (Trenum) Duckworth, resided in Brophytown (the houses on the west side of Route 36 in the vicinity of Moran Manor Nursing Home are in the area that was once known as Brophytown.) A wooden foot bridge that crossed Georges Creek connected the villages of Brophytown and Franklin. In 1929, Moses and Nora Jean were raising four children: 15-year-old Hazel; 13-year-old Harry; 10-year-old Perry; and 8-year-old Dewey.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, 1929, “Mose” Duckworth was operating a mining machine in the claustrophobic confines of the Washington No. 5 Mine. After a hard week of mining coal, Mose was looking forward to a day of rest on the Sabbath. Fellow miner Claude Westfall was working 3 feet away from Mose in Room No. 4, on Third North, off First South. Mose had cut across the coal face and had just about reached the rib on the near side when a massive rock (15 feet long, 6 feet wide, and 15 inches thick) fell from the ceiling. The rock, estimated to have weighed two tons, fell on the unfortunate man and broke his neck. Westfall, who narrowly escaped being crushed, was not injured. Moses Duckworth, 42, was laid to rest in Philos Cemetery in Westernport.
In the Bureau of Mines Accident Report, it was said that “the rock that fell was cut off by slips that were not observable, and as the place was very well timbered, it would have been almost impossible to prevent a recurrence of a similar accident.” The report went on to say that the roof was too low to bar; in other words, Mose Duckworth did everything he possibly could to avoid an accident. Even with the most stringent care, mining was simply a very dangerous job.
A year after her husband’s fatal accident, Nora Jean Duckworth married Brophytown resident Edward Grimm. Nora Jean lived to the ripe old age of 85. She passed away on April 21, 1980, and was also laid to rest in Philos Cemetery in Westernport.
