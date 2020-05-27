Editor’s Note: “Miner Recollections” spotlights Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Frank Parry boarded a ship docked at Southampton, England, in 1904 to embark on a journey to find a better life in America. Frank was born in Cinderford, Gloucestershire, England, on June 14, 1876. Frank’s destination was Shaft, where his brother James was already residing. When a petitioner for immigration arrived at Ellis Island, New York, it was required that they possess $75 and undergo a screening for disease. James Parry had sponsored his brother’s journey to America. His other two brothers, Nelson and Charles Parry, remained in England. Frank’s wife, Sarah (Carpenter) Parry, and their daughter Gladys immigrated shortly afterward, arriving at the port of Baltimore. Sarah was a native of East Dean, Gloucestershire.
Frank and Sarah made their home in Midlothian, where they eventually acquired significant acreage. Their marriage produced a prodigious family of four daughters and three sons. The gradual addition of in-laws and grandchildren created a close-knit community of relatives in Midlothian. Prior to immigrating, Sarah was a cook in a manor house in England. Her extraordinary dinners were the highlight of family get-togethers in Midlothian. The Parry family created their own self-sufficient community. They farmed and maintained an orchard and vineyard; their grain fed their livestock and was hauled to local mills where it was ground into flour. Besides working his farm, Frank Parry was employed by the Consolidation Coal Co. as an underground miner.
Two of Frank’s sons, Oliver (“Tony”) and Frank, followed in their father’s footsteps and became underground coal miners.
Tony worked in the Consolidation Coal Co.’s No. 10 Mine near Eckhart. The main opening for Consol No.10 was on the outskirts of Frostburg (near today’s Bishop Murphy Drive and Mountain Ridge Stadium.)
Consol No. 10 worked the Tyson small vein coal seam which was always higher on the slope above the Big Vein. Consol No. 10 laid on top of the workings of the Consol No. 4 Mine, which produced Big Vein coal from the Pittsburgh seam.
The Consolidation Coal Co.’s No. 10 Mine has a long and complex history. In 1913, two miners were killed while trying to steal black powder from the Consol No. 10 explosives shack in Eckhart. The men intended to take revenge on several people, including a mine foreman. A spark, possibly from a miner’s lantern, caused the shack to explode. The bodies of the two miners were found 50 feet away. Consolidation Coal Co. was obligated to pay $3,000 to repair the damage to nearby houses.
The No. 10 Mine was worked southward from Frostburg paralleling today’s Route 936. The mine eventually broke into the workings of the Consolidation Coal Co.’s No. 11 Mine in Wright’s Crossing. Consol No. 11 was located just south of the Interstate 68 overpass over Route 936. Prior to the opening of the Hoffman Drainage Tunnel in 1906, Consol No. 11 mined coal to power a steam pump which drained water from the mines in the upper Georges Creek region. In 1924, the workings of Consol No. 10 and 11 were combined under the name Consol No. 10. The workings of Consol No. 10 continued southward, eventually reaching a point just north of Midland. The southern opening of the mine is still visible from Route 936. The concrete abutment around the opening is marked “O.M. No. 10” (Ocean Mine No. 10).
Some miners preferred working the small vein mines because the roofs tended to be more stable. Consol No. 10, however, was an exception to that rule. Both the roof and floor of Consol No. 10 suffered from structural problems over the years. The floor suffered from subsidence when the pillars were removed from the Big Vein workings of the No. 4 Mine below it. (Subsidence is the gradual sinking of the rock and soil strata). Consol No. 10 also had unstable roofs due to the proximity of the roofs to the outside surface. As a result, mining coal in the 3-foot-high Consol No. 10 was an extraordinarily risky affair.
At 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1943, Tony Parry was working as a machine helper assisting cutting machine operator John Wright in Consol No. 10. To move the 24B Jeffrey mining machine, it was necessary to move some timbers. Mr. Wright sounded the roof, and it seemed stable enough that it would not fall. The timber was removed, and in the process of moving the machine, another timber was knocked out. Tony was preparing to set a jack to support the missing timbers to allow the machine’s cutter bar to swing around when the roof fell without warning. The fall of rock broke Tony’s back; he was paralyzed from the waist down. He was taken to Miner’s Hospital in Frostburg, where he lingered for nine days, before passing away at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, March 5.
The Maryland Bureau of Mines accident report cited error in judgment as the primary cause of the accident, but additional remarks on another page acknowledged that it was not always possible to set cross-bars in the limited height, particularly when the coal is being mined by machine.
Thirty-year-old Tony Parry was survived by his wife, May (Hitchins) Parry, three children (a son and two daughters, all younger than 10 years of age), four sisters and two brothers. Oliver “Tony” Parry was laid to rest in the Allegany Cemetery (Frostburg Memorial Park). May Parry, widow of Tony, later married James Nelson Athey. May Athey died on Sept. 8, 2002, and was buried in Frostburg Memorial Park.
On Feb. 3, 1945, two years after the death of Tony Parry, the Cumberland News carried the tragic news of the death of Tony’s brother Raymond Woodrow Parry. Raymond had been injured in a hunting accident at Sang Run in Garrett County several months earlier. While hunting with a party of eight or nine other men, Raymond fell from a cliff and landed on the stock of his rifle. Thankfully, the gun did not discharge, but Raymond suffered a ruptured diaphragm in the accident. After having surgery to repair the injury, Raymond was discharged from Miner’s Hospital. On Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1945, Raymond took part in a calf butchering at the family property in Midlothian. Raymond’s two sons, Frank and Ray, were pulled along on sleds across the snowy ground, accompanying their father. Accustomed to hard work and independence, Raymond attempted to lift the calf by himself. In doing so, he ruptured the internal injuries that had recently been surgically repaired. Raymond was again taken to Miner’s Hospital in Frostburg, where he lingered for three days, before passing away on Friday, Feb. 2.
Besides his two sons, Raymond left behind his widow, Rosalie (Layman) Parry. Thirty-one-year-old Raymond Parry was also laid to rest in Allegany Cemetery. The inscription at the bottom of Raymond’s grave marker reads, “His Light Has Not Gone Out”… an exceptionally appropriate inscription for an underground coal miner.
Family patriarch, 73-year-old Frank Parry, died in January 1950. He was reunited in eternal rest with his two sons in Allegany Cemetery. Frank’s wife, Sarah (Carpenter) Parry, passed away in October 1972 and was buried beside her husband. Sarah Parry was a charter member of the Midlothian Homemakers Club.
The Cumberland Sunday Times July 27, 1967, edition carried the obituary of Francis Herbert “Bert” Parry, who had died the previous day in Lawrence County Hospital in Santa Ana, California. Bert was the sole remaining brother of Tony and Raymond Parry.
The Coal Miner Memorial Statue Committee would like to thank Ray Parry for his assistance with this Miner Recollection. Nearly a century after Frank and Sarah Parry immigrated to America, Ray had the opportunity to visit Ellis Island while working as a bus driver for Bollman Travel Service. Ray, the son of Raymond Parry and the grandson of the elder Frank Parry, was able to complete his family circle by returning to the place where his grandfather disembarked and first planted his feet on American soil in 1904. Ray was also able to find his grandfather’s name among the list of immigrants at Ellis Island. The Parry family descendants still live on the family property in Midlothian.
