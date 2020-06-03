Editor’s note: Each week Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Mine superintendents searched for the best qualified men to do specific jobs in the mines. Handling explosives required a great deal of knowledge and skill. Blasting operations produced gaseous products, mainly carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide. The quantity of gases produced could be amplified by several things: blasting in a confined space, using deteriorated explosives and loading wet bore holes with explosives. Experienced “shooters” knew how long to wait after a blast to allow fumes to dissipate. Through the 19th and early 20th centuries, coal miners depended on canaries which were very vocal birds. When a bird stopped singing, it was time for the miners to retreat. Today, portable gas monitors are used to make sure an area is safe after blasting.
George J. Baker, a highly qualified “shooter,” was hired to use explosives in the Biays Mine of the Mount Savage Coal Co. This mine is not found in any Annual Report of the Mine Inspector, nor is it listed in the book “Underground Coal Mining in Western Maryland 1876-1977” by Vagel Charles Keller Jr. There is only one mine operated by the Mount Savage Coal Co. and it is listed as the Liberty Mine; the superintendent was B.H. Biays. The mine was located 100 feet south of the C&P railroad shops and it passed under the west edge of the Mount Savage-Slabtown Road.
In 1920, George Baker and his wife, Edith (Housel), lived in Johnsons (now considered a part of Finzel). It was here where their children William (1912), Richard (1914), Gilbert (1915), Dorothy (1916) and Bernard (1918) played hide-and-seek in the corn fields and romped through the woodlands close to their home. George labored in the Finzel Fireclay Mine to provide the bare necessities for his growing family.
Sometime prior to 1928, George was lured away from the fireclay mine and hired as a shooter in the Biays Mine. The family had expanded to include Mary (1922), Isabelle (1924) and Ralph (1926). On Christmas Day 1927, baby Goldie was born. George knew he would need the added income to care for nine children. Along with a new job came a larger home in Zihlman. It seemed that life had taken a positive turn.
On Oct. 11, 1928, the lives of Edith Baker and her children were turned upside down. Mr. Baker had gone to work at 2:30 in the afternoon and was shooting down coal and rock in the recesses of the mine in a chamber open only at one end. He was found dead later that day, in a kneeling position, slumped forwarded over his shovel. It was assumed that the gases and heat from the explosion had not cooled in the time that Mr. Baker had expected that it would, and on his return to the blasting area, he was overcome by fumes.
This accident is not recorded in the Annual Report of the Mine Inspector. No mention of the accident or the death of George J. Baker can be found. Mrs. Baker, with nine children and no means of income, sued the Mount Savage Mining Co. for compensation. It is only through testimonies of the court proceedings that we know the details of this accident.
While the lawyers for the claimant, Mrs. Baker, contended that Mr. Baker died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the defense claimed he died from an enlarged heart. Two physicians summoned by the defense stated that the autopsy showed signs of cardiac enlargement. Two other physicians denied that claim and said carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death. A fifth physician who had made a study of carbon monoxide poisoning gave testimony; the defense asked to have his testimony stricken from the record. The final decision in this case was never mentioned in the newspaper account, but it leads one to believe that the jury did not accept the cause of death as carbon monoxide poisoning.
On June 12, 1930, nearly two years after the death of George Baker, an appeal was presented before Judge Albert Doub. Testimony was given by Dr. Claybrook stating unequivocally that Mr. Baker’s enlarged heart was due to carbon monoxide poisoning. After some debate it conceded that “death was caused by monoxide gas inhaled by Mr. Baker while he was working as a miner of the defendant coal company … his death was the result of an accidental personal injury arising out of and in the course of his employment.”
Edith Baker received some financial assistance to raise nine children under the age of 17. Edith and the children remained in Zihlman. Son William, 19, worked as a coal miner and Richard, 17, worked at the brick yard. By 1940, William and Richard had established homes of their own. Sons Gilbert and Bernard supported their mother and younger siblings. Edith persevered. She was a valued member of the Mount Savage Methodist Church and she most likely adhered to Lamentations 3:22-23 which says, “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning.”
Edith Baker died on Jan. 29, 1973, and was laid to rest beside her husband in Emmanuel Cemetery in Finzel, just a stone’s throw away from where she and George had set up housekeeping.
