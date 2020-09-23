Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research. This week’s Recollection is part one of two parts.
Soon after “Recollecting” the death of 22-year-old John Brehany in Lonaconing’s Kingsland Mine in 1882, our committee was contacted by brothers John and James Brehany. They are great-great grandsons of James and Catherine (Cain) Brehany, who emigrated from Ireland in 1863 and eventually settled in Pekin.
The family history shared by the Brehany brothers truly seems like hearing a voice from the past, so telling “the rest of the story” is a necessity.
The Brehany brothers were able to confirm that the deceased young miner John was indeed the oldest son of James and Catherine Brehany. We learned of yet another child born to James and Catherine; their first born, Bridget Brehany, came into the world in 1857 at County Roscommon, Ireland. Bridget died of an unknown cause at a very young age. James and Catherine Brehany would ultimately suffer the deaths of two daughters named Bridget and two sons named John.
Through genealogical research done by the Brehany family, we learned that the family surname is derived from the ancient Irish word “brehon.” A brehon was an attorney who also had the authority to serve as a judge. Brehon law was the law of the land in Ireland before the English invasion in the 17th century.
Much of the Brehany ancestry was passed down from John “Jack” Berkenbaugh and Joseph Brehany, grandsons of James and Catherine. Jack Berkenbaugh, born in Pekin, was the son of John Berkenbaugh and Ellen Elizabeth Brehany. Joe Brehany, born in Pekin in 1899, was one of six children born to Thomas Brehany and Ella (McCabe) Brehany, also natives of Pekin. Only three of those children lived beyond 2 years of age. Their son Thomas died at age 2 from pneumonia, James died shortly after birth and another child arrived stillborn just a few months after Thomas Brehany’s premature death from a heart attack in 1910.
After the death of her husband, Ella and her children moved in with her mother and father, James and Bridget (Hogan) McCabe, in Midland. James McCabe’s back was injured in a mine accident and he was unable to work. Ella found work in Cumberland as a housekeeper, and her three unmarried siblings (Mike, Jim and Loretta) also worked and contributed to the family’s income.
Eleven-year-old Joe got a job in a combination bowling alley, pool room and candy store. Joe’s sister Stella later described the household: “We were poor, but we were happy. They (the McCabe grandparents) were such jolly people, they could always find something to be thankful for and laugh about.”
In a letter written to her niece Nell in 1966, Stella recounted her memories of her father, Thomas, who died when she was only 7 years of age. Stella said that her father was an enthusiastic supporter of the union, which ended up costing him several jobs over the years. His dedication to the union ideal was a source of great frustration for his wife, Ella. In 1900, Thomas Brehany was there to help Mother Jones from the train and introduce her to the crowd when she was brought to Allegany County by the United Mine Workers. Mother Jones was an Irish-born teacher and dressmaker who became a prominent union organizer. The association with Mother Jones caused Thomas Brehany to lose another job. In the letter to her niece, Stella Brehany recalled her father’s final days. “I remember the last year of my father’s life, when we kids would be out playing, then come home, your mother (Stella and Joe’s sister Nellie), age 2-1/2, would sit at our gate and wait for our father to come out and carry her into the house. My mother would tell him to quit spoiling her, and he promised that he would, but he always went out and carried her in.”
Four years after the death of his father, 15-year-old Joe Brehany had a relative who got him a job in a steel plant in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. When Joe arrived in Aliquippa and saw the dirty, smoky air from the steel plants, he said that he was inclined to go right back to Maryland. It took great courage for a boy of his age to move to an unfamiliar area and assume grown-up responsibilities. Shortly afterward, Joe’s mother and two sisters joined him in Aliquippa.
In the 1920 census report, the Brehanys were living in Woodlawn, Beaver County. Ella was listed as head of household; her children Joe, Stella and Nellie were living with her, as was Ella’s sister Katherine Hillary.
Stay tuned for the continuation of this story in next week’s Recollection that recalls the stellar baseball career of Joe Brehany and relates a series of great anecdotes (from Pekin to Washington, D.C.) handed down through the Brehany family.
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps, and updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
