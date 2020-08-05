Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
When Robert Graham was born on March 24, 1866, his family’s Scottish roots were already well-planted in American soil.
His grandfather, also named Robert Graham, was born in Scotland in 1806 and married Isobel “Isabella” Nairn on Oct. 21, 1828, in Carnwath, Lanark, Scotland. Robert was employed as a “furnace keeper” until he and Isabella left “Bonny Scotland” with their two children, 5-year-old James and 1-year-old Emily. With amazing fortitude, the family crossed the Atlantic in 1837 as steerage passengers on the ship Lenore. They arrived in the New York harbor on March 28.
Ralph Waldo Emerson had made a similar journey three years prior and described his excursion: “The road from Liverpool to New York, as they who have traveled it well know, is very long, crooked, rough, and eminently disagreeable.”
We do not know what type of ship the Lenore was, but many immigrants sailed to America on packet ships (vessels that carried mail, cargo and people.) Like Robert Graham and his family, most made the crossing in the steerage area below deck. The trip was just as disagreeable for them as it was for Ralph Waldo Emerson. Steerage was normally crowded, dark and damp; limited sanitation and stormy seas often combined to make it foul-smelling and dirty. Rats, insects and disease were common problems.
The Graham family did not tarry long in New York and made their way directly to Maryland where two more children, Thomas and Isabella, were born.
On Aug. 28, 1861, one month after his 23rd birthday, son Thomas enlisted in the Maryland 2nd Potomac Home Brigade, Company C, Infantry Division.
About that same time Tom married Jane Elizabeth Taylor of Winchester, Virginia. Where they met and when they married is unknown, but they welcomed a son, William Wesley Graham, on March 21, 1862. Tom served four years in the PHB, seeing action in many towns in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. He mustered out on May 29, 1865.
Having survived the horrors of war, Thomas was happy to be back in Mount Savage with his wife, Jane, and his son William. Jane had no sooner packed little William’s diapers away when a second son, Robert J. Graham, was born on March 24, 1866.
Daughters Sarah and Catherine were born in 1869. By the time Charles C. was born in 1875, the stack of diapers was looking tattered; the stack survived one final child when Ella was born in 1877.
Thomas Graham, the father of six children, died on Jan. 21, 1880, at the age of 42. Jane had no other choice but to put her two oldest children into the work force. William, 18, was a laborer; Robert, 14, worked at the brickyard. What a sorrowful day when, six years later, the children lost their mother, Jane. The youngest child, Ella, was only 9 years old.
It is disappointing not to know what happened to this family in the ensuing years; the census for 1890 is missing, which leaves a 20-year void.
Around 1890, second son Robert, who had worked at the brickyard, married Amy Morgan. Prior to 1900, Robert worked as a railroad conductor. Being an energetic and enterprising young man who was used to hard work, Robert was able to purchase a home in Mount Savage where he and Amy raised their children Mary Jane, Charles R. and Robert J. Jr. The caboose of the family, Sarah Elizabeth, was born in 1902.
Before 1910, Robert changed his occupation again and was employed in Mine No. 2 of the Union Mining Co. Union No. 2 was located on the south bank of Jennings Run, midway between Zihlman and Morantown; it worked the Big Vein seam. Union No. 2 was one of the earliest mines in the state, dating back to the formation of the New York Mining Co. in 1847. By 1906, the mine had reached its maximum extent and retreat work had begun (pillars of coal, left standing while the mine was advancing, were being removed). Robert worked in No. 2 during this period of retreat. The coal was removed by pick, which was time-consuming, strenuous and back-breaking work.
On Aug. 29, 1911, Robert and his partner had removed a stump (a pillar of coal) by firing a shot in the bottom of the breast coal (the middle or main layer of coal in a composite seam). Above this breast coal was a heavy layer of rock; the mine boss told the miners to move to another area until the overhang of rock was deemed to be safe. Wanting to complete his day’s work quickly, Robert stayed where he was to finish loading his car. Before he had time to think, the rock came crashing down and killed him instantly.
Like her mother-in-law before her, Robert Graham’s wife, Amy, became a young widow with four children under the age of 18. Her son Charles, 16, became the sole supporter of the family by working as a call boy for the railroad.
The Graham family legacy is an example of the courage and fortitude exhibited by our mining ancestors, generation after generation. Patriarch Robert and matriarch Isabella had the courage to leave the familiar, cross the sea and head toward the unknown. Thomas was able to put a bloody war behind him and find peace and happiness with his family. Robert had the strength of character to do whatever it took to support his wife and children.
Our committee would like to thank Jeanne Walsh (a distant cousin of Robert J. Graham) and Robert Graham (great-grandson of Robert J. Graham) for their help with this “Recollection.” They should be “bonny proud” to be descendants of this hard-working coal miner family.
"Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019" is a 250-page compilation of stories, pictures, maps and an updated list of deceased miners.
