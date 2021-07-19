Editor’s note: “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Cornwall is the most southwestern county in England and is described in travel brochures as the sunniest and most temperate destination in the country. The hillocks are emerald-green and the valleys are shallow, unlike the valley of Georges Creek, which is surrounded by mountains richly dressed in their own shade of forest green. However, the honeycombed tunnels beneath the rolling hills of Cornwall are very similar to those under our mountains; ours, though, being veined by coal and theirs by rivulets of copper and tin.
When James Meager (the spelling of choice for this Recollection) was born in 1847 in the sparsely populated village of Tywardreath, Cornwall, England, most of the villagers (including women and children) worked in the surrounding copper and tin mines. James’ mother was Mary Daymand (later changed to Diamond.) James’ father, John Meager, was a copper miner working underground where the only illumination was supplied by candles. Girls as young as 7 years old worked three to four days a week throwing aside the “deads” or rubbish; 16 and 17-year-old maidens “bucked the ore” by breaking it into pieces with a flat hammer; boys shook the small pieces in sieves under water. Women, girls, and boys under 10 were not permitted to work underground.
James Meager’s entry into the Meager household was soon followed by two sisters, Mary Ann in 1849 and Hannah in 1852. Son Richard was born in 1855, and Jonathan, the caboose, was born in April 1856. By 1861, James, 14, was working alongside his father in the candlelight of a copper mine. Two years later the workforce in the mines had dropped to 250 men, 50 women and girls and 50 boys.
Despite the hard times and lack of employment opportunities, James Meager promised to “love and obey” Eliza Frances Job; they were married on Sept. 2, 1865, in St. Austell, Cornwall, England. Two years later the mines closed.
The Royal Cornwall Gazette reported on Feb. 20, 1868. that 345 people were earning only one dollar per week, half the amount it cost to keep them in a workhouse (poorhouse). When a Distress Fund Committee encouraged emigration, 8,000 miners left the county of Cornwall; 20,000 of their dependents were left behind. James Meager and his younger brother Richard were two of the emigrants. James left his wife, Eliza, and their two children behind as well as his parents and siblings. Richard was single.
Sadly, James and Richard never saw their parents again. Their mother, Mary, died on March 8, 1875, and their father, John, died on Sept. 18, 1889; both are buried in St. Andrew’s Church Cemetery in Tywardreath.
On the 1870 census, James and Richard Meager were living in Frostburg with the family of David and Mary Lewis. About a year later, James was reunited with his family when wife Eliza and their children, Mollie and Samuel, made the journey across the Atlantic.
James and Eliza set up housekeeping in Lonaconing. Soon there were seven additional children to love and nurture. James’ brother Richard married Lucinda Bowden in 1875. Born in England in 1860, Lucinda had settled in Lonaconing with her parents, John and Mary Bowden. Richard and Lucinda helped to expand the Meager population of Coney by adding seven children of their own.
Samuel, the oldest son born to James and Eliza, enjoyed playing with his younger siblings and cousins, organizing activities for all the various ages. Quickly approaching the age of 14, Samuel knew that play time would soon be over. It ended all too soon — four months after his 14th birthday Samuel Meager was killed in a mining accident. The Frostburg Mining Journal tells the story: On Monday morning, Aug. 15, 1881, Samuel Meager, son of James Meager, went to Koontz Mine to claim his turn. In some mysterious way, no one knows exactly how, Samuel got in front of a trip of mine cars at the bottom of the plane. He was knocked down, run over and instantly killed. He was buried in the Old Coney Cemetery; his remains were followed by a large concourse of citizens. Six years later, parents James and Eliza followed another little casket to the old cemetery, where they laid their 1-year-old son, George, next to his big brother.
Before 1900, James and Eliza packed up their belongings, their remaining children and their sad memories, and moved to Pratt, Jefferson County, Alabama, where James worked as a mine foreman. Eliza died in 1911 and is buried in Fraternal Cemetery in Pratt. James continued working at various mining endeavors until his death on May 1, 1929. His industrious nature paid off for he was able to leave $30,000 to his remaining seven children. That was quite a windfall in 1929.
James’ brother Richard Meager and his wife, Lucinda, remained behind in Lonaconing. The hills around their home were much quieter now as half the Meager cousins had moved to Alabama. James and Lucinda’s son Charles was born on March 31, 1883, two years after his cousin Samuel died in Koontz Mine. Death from disease and accident were commonplace in this era; those left behind picked up the pieces of their shattered lives and moved on, often keeping their grief within. Young Charles’ fate was such that when the time was upon him, he followed his cousin Samuel’s path toward the coal mines.
In 1900, Charles, 16, was mining coal beside his brothers: 21-year- old Joseph and 14-year-old William. Within a few years the games of his childhood were distant memories; his thoughts and dreams had turned toward an attractive young girl named Jenny Pearl Miller. They were married in 1906 and established a home in Shaft. Jenny was soon kept busy with the duties of a wife and mother when son Richard was born in 1907, followed by Evaline in 1908.
On Feb. 23, 1911, Charles kissed his wife, Jenny, goodbye and traveled through the bitter cold to Carlos Mine. Glad to be out of the biting wind, he began to bore a hole to place a “shot.” He did not see the slip in the top coal overhead as he drilled and before he could blink his eyes, the roof came down and killed him instantly. Like Samuel, the cousin he had never known, Charles became a victim of the mines.
Charles Meager, 27-year-old husband and father, was laid to rest in Frostburg Memorial Park. His wife, Jenny, gave birth to another son, Charles, on June 23, 1911, four months after her husband was killed in Carlos Mine. Jenny would later marry James Francis Ryan. She died on Dec. 7, 1981, in Morgantown, West Virginia.
•••
