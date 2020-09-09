Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Big Vein Hill lies on the east side of Georges Creek Valley behind the present location of the old silk mill (Klotz Throwing Co). This area was home to the Seggie family and the Nichols family.
John Seggie, born in 1842, married Elizabeth Lindsay in Scotland around 1862. Before the couple set sail to the United States in 1872, Elizabeth gave birth to a daughter, Jennet, and a set of twins, George and John. The year after their arrival in the U.S. they welcomed their son Isaac into the family. Isaac was followed by Mary, Margaret, Eva, Elizabeth and James. Mrs. Seggie died while giving birth to their last child, William David, on Aug. 21, 1885. Seven days later, baby William died. Mr. Seggie was devastated. According to the census of 1900, Mr. Seggie was the father of 13 children; he and three of his children were living on Big Vein Hill. He and two of his sons, Isaac and James, were coal miners.
James Nichols was born in Scotland in 1850 and came to the States as a child in 1859. He married Ellen Logsdon, a native of Maryland, in 1871. They lived on Water Station Run Road where they raised 14 children.
The Seggie and Nichols families were no strangers to tragedy. James and Ellen Nichols had lost a son, James Jr., in 1893, at the age of 20. Their daughter Hattie died on Feb. 15, 1904, at the age of 18. Still grieving for Hattie, they began to prepare for a grand family celebration to be held on April 28, 1904. The Seggie and Nichols families would be joined together by the marriage of Jim Seggie and Mary Nichols. Jim had been wearing a path to the Nichols’ front porch for several years, and soon they would have a home of their own. The two families celebrated again when Mary gave birth to a daughter, Alma, born March 5, 1905. Early in 1906, Mary suspected that she and Jim would become parents again in the fall. This pregnancy was tempered by the death of her brother Daniel, who died of Bright’s disease on June 27, 1906, at the age of 23. Four months later, on Oct. 18, Mary gave birth to a son, James.
Jim Seggie had always felt like he was a part of the large Nichols family even before he married Mary; he worked with her brothers in Mine No. 12 of the Georges Creek Coal and Iron Co. located in Knapps Meadow (on the mountain behind the present site of Georges Creek Elementary School.) On Nov. 19, 1907, Jim met his brothers-in-law Henry and Albert Nichols and the three set out walking to work along the George’s Creek and Cumberland Railroad tracks. It was a 2-mile hike in the nippy fall weather, but the three men joked with each other, listened to Jim tell stories about his two beautiful children and discussed the day’s work ahead of them. The walk seemed to go quickly and they soon met up with buddies James Mason, John Dunn and John Brown to start the day’s labor. The miners were working in the heading of Mine No. 12; they checked the roof (which was 2 to 3 feet thick) and it seemed to be well-supported by timbers. A coal car had been sent into the heading and four of the men started to fill it; John Dunn and Henry Nichols were digging coal. Suddenly, Dunn heard a loud crack, looked up and jumped for his life, shouting for the others to get out. He jumped over Brown who was stooped over shoveling. Albert Nichols sprang aside and was hit by the fall, but not caught under it; his brother Henry Nichols and Jim Seggie, however, were caught and crushed beneath it. All the miners lamps were extinguished except for Dunn’s, and the room was nearly pitch black. Dunn shouted for help and within two to three minutes there were 30 to 40 men at work trying to free Henry and Jim. Henry Nichols died beneath the fall, and Jim Seggie was barely alive. As he was being taken home, Jim asked for a drink of water. Those were the last words he uttered; he died at home an hour later.
After the inspection the following day, it was assumed that one of the props supporting a cross beam had been knocked out when the car was pushed in. The pressure from the coal above caused the cross bar to swing out, letting the roof fall.
The Seggie and the Nichols families mourned together. They each lost a son in the collapse; Mary Nichols Seggie lost her husband and her brother. Albert Nichols recovered from his injuries. The Nichols family, disheartened by the tragedies surrounding them, moved to Fairmont, WV for a fresh start. Jim Seggie’s widow Mary and her two children went with her parents, and eventually another brother and his four children took refuge in Fairmont, as well.
Kindness has a way of returning to the giver. Mary cared for her father and mother as they aged. Mr. Nichols died in 1931 at the age of 81, Mrs. Nichols died in 1936 at the age of 84. Mary never remarried; she died in 1948 at the age of 74. Her father-in-law John Seggie remained in Lonaconing until his death in 1922. The path leading from the Seggies to the Nichols is long gone, but Scottish lights remain up on Big Vein Hill, behind the old silk mill.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is a 250-page compilation of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.