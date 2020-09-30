Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Last week’s Recollection described the Brehany’s Irish family ancestry and how Ella Brehany, after the premature death of her husband Thomas, was able to carry on and raise their three children. Her son Joe, at the age of 15, left Midland and took a job in a steel mill in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.
Joe eventually assimilated to the Aliquippa area and lived there for the rest of his life, where he earned a reputation for being an outstanding baseball player. Joe played semi-pro and minor-league baseball in the Pittsburgh and eastern Ohio area. In 1922, he played for the Martinsburg (W.Va.) Blue Sox in the Blue Ridge League. This was the same team that Lefty Grove played for two years earlier (the team was called the Mountaineers during Lefty’s tenure.) Although Joe left Pekin before he was 20 years of age, it is reasonable to believe that he and Lefty knew each other, especially considering that they were just one year apart in age. Joe served as a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1935 thru 1949 and worked in the same capacity for the Detroit Tigers from 1953 thru 1958. Joe was inducted into the Aliquippa Sports Hall of Fame and is believed to be the first salaried major-league scout from Beaver County.
On January 28, 1945, Cumberland Times sportswriter Suter Kegg (in his column “Tapping the Kegg”) told how Joe Brehany came to Cumberland in autumn of the previous year on behalf of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Joe conducted a baseball skills camp, which was held at the North End Baseball Field. In previous years, the Pirates had conducted two schools at Community Park on Wineow Street but soured on the site due to the deplorable condition of the field.
In later years, Joe Brehany made a trip back with his son Jim to the Georges Creek Valley of Western Maryland where he was born. His son tape-recorded some of Joe’s observations to preserve them for posterity. One of Joe’s favorite TV programs was “Gunsmoke.” At the opening of each program, there was a scene showing a stagecoach rolling into town, stirring up dust and scattering the chickens. Joe said that seeing the dust and the chickens always reminded him of growing up in Pekin. He remembered Pekin and Midland as being mostly Catholic, while Lonaconing was predominantly Protestant. Among the Brehany’s Irish Catholic neighbors in Pekin in the early 1900s were the McInary, Cavan, McCabe, Gallagher, Danahey, and Hannan families. In another flashback from his youth, Joe talked about an English rugby or soccer team that came to Pekin. A group of locals assembled to challenge the English team, but when it came time to play the game, a ball could not be found. With a chuckle, Joe said that one of the Pekin youths, with an Irish brogue, finally said out of frustration, “t’ hell with the ball, start the game.” The Irish were just plain eager to mix it up with those Englishmen.
When he was a boy, perhaps in his early teens, Joe was in Lonaconing one day when someone asked him to ride a horse back to Pekin. Presumably, the horse belonged to a family member or a neighbor. As soon as he mounted the horse, a train heading south started off with a toot of the whistle. The horse immediately lit off in a gallop, with Brehany hanging on as best he could. As the train started to pick up speed, it dawned on Joe that the horse was racing the train. About a mile-and-a-half on, there was a place where the road crossed the railroad track. The horse was ahead, but the train was closing in. The passengers on the train were hanging out of the windows, watching. Just as they came to the crossing, the horse put on an extra burst of speed and crossed the tracks in front of the oncoming train.After that, the horse eased up; apparently, the owner of the horse was accustomed to racing the train, and the horse had become conditioned to it.
One day, many decades later in Aliquippa (likely in the 1950s or 60s), Joe (who never owned a car) tried to hitch a ride out to the hills of Hopewell. An old man picked him up, they started talking, and Joe learned that the man was from Cumberland and had lived all his life in Western Maryland. Joe asked him what he did for a living, and the man said he had been an engineer for the railroads in the region, including the line that serviced the Georges Creek Valley. Joe chuckled, told the man where he had grown up, and asked the man what he remembered from there. The man replied that the darnedest thing he had ever seen was a horse with a kid on its back, racing the train he was conducting down the valley. Joe exclaimed, “I was the kid riding that horse!”
On Oct. 10, 1927, the Lorain (Ohio) Times-Herald published the obituary of family matriarch Catherine Brehany. The headline read “Passenger on First Ocean Steamer Dies Here at 95.” The obituary began: “This is the story of a little white-haired woman who, though she did not achieve fame, is worthy of honor as many of those who did. It is the story of Mrs. Catherine Brehany, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who, after raising a family of 12 children and seeing most of them die, raised two families of grandchildren. She died yesterday at the age of 95, with a smile on her face. She died in the home of her daughter, Mrs. William Kane, a home to which she came 12 years ago, after living in the same house (in Pekin) for 50 years. Three-quarters of a century ago, Mrs. Brehany, then a girl of 20, came to America from County Roscommon, Ireland on the maiden trip of the first steamboat to cross the Atlantic. Mrs. Brehany often told the tale of that voyage…nearly two weeks at sea and not another vessel sighted during the entire trip.”
Catherine’s husband, James Brehany, died in 1900, and was buried in St. Gabriel’s Catholic Cemetery in Barton. The sorrow of the loss of her husband was compounded by the deaths of eight of her 12 children during Catherine’s lifetime. Catherine was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, Ohio.
Catherine Brehany’s grandson Edward “Ted” Brehany was born in Franklin in 1915.
Ted’s mother died when he was very young, and he was raised by his grandmother Catherine. A favorite family anecdote that Ted passed on from his grandmother was about the time she met Abraham Lincoln. Sometime shortly after arriving in America in the early 1860s, Catherine was living with her sister Annie in Washington, D.C. The sisters would often go out for a walk, and one day crossed paths with President Lincoln, who was also out for a stroll. Lincoln tipped his hat and said, “Good afternoon, ladies.” Catherine also said that Catholics felt that, had Lincoln been a better Christian, he would not have been killed, because no decent Christian would have gone to the theater on Good Friday.
Catherine’s grandson Joe Brehany died on Sept. 19, 1993, and was laid to rest in the Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aliquippa. Like his parents, Joe Brehany and his wife, Lena, had also lost three children. One child died in Joe’s arms, at 2 years of age.
The 1863 arrival of the Brehany family coincided with the founding of Pekin four years later. This little village, not more than one-half mile long from end to end, sacrificed 10 of her sons to the underground coal mines: John O’Connell, 1873 (age 46); Harry Sammons, 1880 (age 14); Archibald Thompson, 1881 (age 33); John Brehany, 1882 (age 22), George Timney, 1886 (age 17); William Gillespie, 1889 (age 16); James Duffy, 1890 (age 13), Dennis Gallagher, 1892 (age 20); John Thomas Miller, 1926 (age 29); and John Danahey, 1937 (age 67). Per capita, Pekin lost more men and boys to the underground coal mines than any other town in Allegany County.
The Coal Miner Memorial Statue Committee would like to thank James and John Brehany for sharing their family lore and priceless anecdotes about life in Pekin so many years ago.
