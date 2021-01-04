Editor’s note: Each week, “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
“Miner Recollections” recently recalled the April 21, 1897, accident in which George Machin was killed when his legs were crushed between cars. After publication, I was given a letter, written 50 years later on Feb. 8, 1947, by Thomas Machin (pronounced MAY-chin by the Allegany County family.) Thomas was George’s brother; we are pleased to share his words.
Thomas begins: “By request I will endeavor to put in writing a history of how the Machin family came to this country. To begin with I will have to go into traditions back in the year of 1849. My maternal grandfather, Thomas Handley (1805-1891) decided he would like to seek his fortune in the U.S.A. of America, as he liked to call it. He left his family and his home (in England) and took a ship, landing in New York on the 28th day of July in the year 1849. That was the same day my mother (Emma Handley), his youngest child was born in England. He left New York and went west across the country into the state of Illinois, which was then government land. He took up a homestead of 80 acres and improved upon it. In the meantime he purchased another 80 acres, built a house, and stocked the farm. By then he thought it was time to bring his family here.
“Before I go any further I think I should introduce him. Thomas Handley was a very pious man. In his younger days he became a Methodist minister… he traveled to different churches on horseback, or rather donkey back, because at that time it was the main beast of burden for the common people. He left the Methodist belief and joined the Quakers, or Friends, as they chose to call themselves. He was a tee-totaler and a vegetarian. He did not believe in taking the life of anything. He was also very philanthropic. I have heard my folks say that Grandmother (Elizabeth Needham Handley 1807-1880) had to watch him like a hawk to keep him from giving too much away… she believed everyone should prepare for a rainy day. It was because of her that they became very prosperous in their later years.
“They were parents of 13 children, most of them didn’t survive; only four of them grew up, two girls and two boys. The oldest girl was Eliza (Handley), and my mother (Emma Handley Machin); the oldest boy was John (Handley). He married when he grew up and had a son named William. John became a coal miner and worked in a very gaseous mine (in England). There was an explosion in the mine and all but three or four were killed. John escaped instant death by burying his face in some coal slack. He was unconscious when he was rescued and died shortly after from the effects of the explosion. (His son William was only two years old at the time of the accident.) Another brother (George Handley) died of TB when he was seventeen. Mother (Emma Handley Machin) and Eliza were the only two who lived to raise a family.”
Thomas continues with the story of his grandfather’s voyage to England to bring his family back to America: “As I said earlier, my grandfather (Thomas Handley) went back to England to get his family; but there he was stumped. Grandmother (Elizabeth Needham Handley) was afraid to cross the ocean and wouldn’t leave England. So he had to sell his property in the U.S. and stay with her. But in the meantime Illinois settled up fast and property advanced in price, and he realized a good profit on his homestead. He took the money realized from the sale and bought some land in England; he went into truck gardening (growing and selling vegetables.) Grandfather and the children raised the vegetables and took them to market, where Grandmother sold them from a rented stall. Their business grew and he had to buy and rent more land. They continued this business for many years. After retiring from the truck business, Grandfather bought five houses, a grocery store, and a bakery. The income from his rents brought in a comfortable income, enough to give him a vote.” Thomas interjects that at that time common people didn’t have the right to vote unless they had an independent income of 5 pounds per week.
“Grandfather never gave up his love for America; he continually talked about it. He impressed my mother and father (John Thomas and Emma Handley Machin) so much that they decided to come to this country. However, Grandmother would not hear of it as long as she lived. Grandmother died in 1879, and my folks decided to come across the ocean to the USA.”
Watch for next week’s “Miner Recollection” to learn about the family’s unusual arrival in the great U.S.A. of America.
