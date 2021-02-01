Editor’s note: Each week, “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Hampshire Hill, overlooking the town of Westernport, has been the site of extensive coal mining operations since the Hampshire Big Vein Coal Co. established a coal mine there in 1921. A few years later, the Campbell Coal Co. assumed control of mining operations on Hampshire Hill and expanded the operation. Over time, as many as five openings were made into the Bakerstown 4-foot coal seam. These openings, made on both sides of the old Hampshire Big Vein Mine, were based on the double entry system with haul ways and airways all opening to the surface. The small vein operation, known as Hampshire No. 2, became the principal operation through 1949. Strip mining operations still extract coal from Hampshire Hill to this day.
The family home of Charles D. Smith and his wife Pearl (Stuart) Smith was alongside the tracks of the C&P Railroad in Reynolds, between the towns of Barton and Franklin. Charles supported his wife and children by working as a coal miner for the Phoenix Mining Co. Their son Victor Charles Smith was born on April 8, 1908. The highest level that Victor Smith completed in school was fifth grade; it is probable that Victor was compelled to go to work at a very young age to help support his parents and siblings.
In the 1930 census report, Victor Smith was working as a miner and living with his father in Reynolds. Also living in the home were Victor’s sister Ethel, Ethel’s husband Robert Elliott and their three sons. Wedding bells chimed within the next two years when Victor tied the knot and married Randolph County, West Virginia, native Dorothy Burton. Dorothy was the daughter of Silas and Maggie Burton. Victor’s mother, Pearl Smith, died soon afterward on March 5, 1934. By 1940, Victor, his wife, Dorothy, and their young son were living in Reynolds with Victor’s father, 61-year-old Charles Smith. Mr. Smith had apparently given up coal mining by this time, perhaps because of his health; in the census report, Charles Smith’s profession was listed as “farmer.” Victor’s younger brother Earl was also living in the home. Presumably, Victor and his brother Earl were now the sole financial support for the family. Victor made his living as a motorman for the Campbell Coal Co.
At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 1941, Victor was working to clear rock from an earlier roof fall at the Campbell Coal Co.’s Hampshire No. 2 Mine. The place where Victor and the other men were working had reportedly been tested and determined to be safe. Without warning, a massive rock, estimated to weigh 4 tons, fell on Victor, crushing him about the hips. His fellow workers were able to lift the rock enough for Victor to crawl out, and he was taken to the Reeves Clinic in Westernport by Boal’s Ambulance. Victor succumbed to his injuries as 12:15 p.m., one hour after arriving at the clinic.
The funeral service for Victor Smith was held at the family home in Reynolds on Friday, June 27. Victor was laid to rest in Philos Cemetery in Westernport. In addition to his father, Victor left behind his widow, Dorothy, a young son, two brothers and a sister.
The Maryland Bureau of Mines compensated the family $5,000, plus $125 in funeral expenses. A terse assessment in the Maryland Bureau of Mines Accident Report recommended that “more care was needed in testing a roof of this nature.” Victor’s death not only imposed a financial hardship on his wife and child but also on his brother and incapacitated father. On his World War II draft registration card, dated nearly a year after Victor’s death, Charles D. Smith was listed as being unemployed, with a broken instep in his left foot.
•••
