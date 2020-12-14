Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
William James Alexander was born on June 21, 1879, the son of John Montgomery Alexander and Elizabeth “Lizzie” (Lamont) Alexander. In 1870, the family was living in Westernport; by 1880 they had moved north to Barton. Two-year-old Anna, John and Elizabeth’s first child, was delighted to have little baby brother William to dote upon. Approximately two years after William’s birth, baby daughter “Lizzie” was born. Sometime before 1890, Elizabeth Alexander passed away, leaving her husband, John, to raise their three young children alone. On Feb. 27, 1891, John Alexander married Kate Scott and the family took up residency in Elk Garden, West Virginia. Within the next four years, their son John Montgomery Alexander Jr. and their daughter Isabelle “Bella” were born.
On Sunday, May 2, 1897, 16-year-old Lizzie Alexander and three of her friends decided to make the 3-mile walk from Luke to Phoenix (near Mill Run, south of Barton.) Lizzie had been living for a while in Luke with her older sister and brother-in-law, Anna and John Sluss. While crossing George’s Creek on a foot log, Lizzie slipped and fell into the raging current and drowned. Her body was not recovered until the following day. Lizzie was laid to rest in St. Gabriel’s Catholic Cemetery in Barton. Two years later, Lizzie’s father, John, 48, died from a heart attack at Elk Garden. By age 20, William James Alexander had already lost both of his parents and his baby sister.
In 1903, William Alexander married Philadelphia native Anna Fazenbaker in a ceremony held in Taylor County, West Virginia. By 1910, William and Anna were the parents of three sons. Soon afterward, the family relocated to Maryland, where two more daughters and three more sons were born. By 1918, the family was living in Midland, and William was working as a miner for the Consolidation Coal Co. to support his growing family.
At 5 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1925, William Alexander was working with three other men at the Georges Creek Coal Co. Mine in Lonaconing, removing coal from the roof pillars. Without warning a chestnut roof support split, flew out and hit Alexander in the head as he was shoveling coal in a mine car. Although dazed at first, the victim did not appear to be seriously hurt, until he suddenly fell unconscious. William died shortly afterward, from what the doctor diagnosed as concussion of the brain. According to the mine inspector, the place was well-timbered and the accident was unavoidable. There were no cuts or marks on the victim’s head from the blow. Modern safety helmets, which perhaps would have saved William Alexander’s life, were not developed until 1930. Prior to that, miners commonly wore cloth caps with a loop on the front to attach a lantern. William left behind his widow, Anna, and their eight children, ranging in age from 20-year-old Howard to infant Hugh Alexander, born only two days prior to his father’s death.
As was so tragically common at the time, Anna Alexander was left to find the means to raise a large family by herself. Four of her sons, William Jr. “Jimmy”, Hugh, Herbert “Mike” and Robert went on to become military veterans. Hugh served in both the Navy and the Army. Robert earned the Silver Star for valor in combat during World War II and also fought in the Korean War. Mike was intimately involved in the observance that was conducted in Grantsville on Saturday, July 4, 1964, to memorialize the crash of the nuclear-armed B-52 bomber that went down on Savage Mountain on the prior Jan. 13. Mike wrote a letter to the White House, asking for recognition for the three crew members of Buzz One Four who died because of the crash. Remarkably, Mike’s letter was answered; the Air Force Band and the Air Force Drill Team were sent to participate in the program and Air Force Gen. Woody Swancutt was the keynote speaker. The families of each of the flight crew members attended, including the two surviving crew members, Maj. Thomas W. McCormick and Capt. Parker “Mack” Peedin. During the observance, a B-52 bomber made a low pass over the crowd. According to his family members, Mike attended the ceremony and was beaming with pride. Mike was also involved in the placement of memorials for the three crew members who lost their lives. Buzz One Four co-pilot Mack Peedin stayed with Mike and his family on Poplar Street in Westernport in July 1964.
On March 14, 1972, 86-year-old Anna Alexander’s long and difficult journey came to an end. Anna passed away in Midland and was reunited with her husband, William Alexander, in Frostburg Memorial Park. Like many other coal miner widows, Anna had shouldered her burden admirably. One of Anna’s Midland neighbors remembered her in her later years as “an old German lady who made the best sauerkraut.”
A small part of William Alexander’s legacy remains today. In 1898, William was working in the Bowery Mine near Frostburg. He was among the miners who donated money to buy the Beall’s Park land upon which Frostburg State Normal School was built, home to today’s Frostburg State University. William Alexander could only have hoped that his contribution, along with that of many other coal miners, would one day benefit his own family. In 1987, William’s grandson Craig Alexander graduated from Frostburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. Craig, who served as the mayor of Midland for 16 years (the same town where his grandfather William Alexander resided), is Midland’s town administrator.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps, and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.