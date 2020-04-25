Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
The subjects of our “Miner Recollections” are chosen in various ways: the request of a family member, the description of an accident, the multiple family names on our deceased miner list or just by chance. When our research begins, we never know if we are going to open a treasure chest or a Pandora’s box. Sometimes the research leads only to speculation — and such is the case with today’s Recollection.
William Cunningham arrived on the shores of America in 1857 as a 14-year-old boy from Scotland. There are no ship records or early census records to reveal the names of William’s parents or siblings. There is, however, an 1880 census record for Lyon, Preston County, West Virginia. Lyon was such a small community that it cannot be located on a map. There are two Cunningham families on the census record; one is the family of William Cunningham and his wife, Emma. The other is Henry Cunningham, his wife, Malissie, and their 3-year- old son, John. Henry was five years younger than William. Both had parents born in Scotland who immigrated around the same time. The record indicates that Henry was born at sea. Could William and Henry Cunningham have been first cousins?
By 1900, William had moved south to Thomas Town in Tucker County. He and Emma had become parents of 10 children; sadly, only six were still living. Son William Jr. was 18; James was 16; Charles was 14; John was 12; and George was 10. All, including 10-year-old George, labored in the mines around Thomas Town. Little Nellie, the only daughter, was 5 years old.
Within the next 10 years, another move was made, this time to Midland. William Cunningham was now 55 years old and still digging coal — as were his sons.
William and Emma’s third son, Charles, married Bertha in 1908. In 1909, the newlyweds were blessed with a daughter whom they named Emma after her grandmother. Charles and Bertha lived with Charles’ parents, William and Emma, bringing life and laughter into the already burgeoning home.
Charles was employed in Mine No. 7 of the Consolidation Coal Co. in Klondike. On Aug. 30, 1909, Charles had his back injured by a fall of top coal. The Annual Report of the Mine Inspector describes the accident site: “There was not sufficient timbering up, and what was put up was placed in a very careless manner.” Two months prior to this accident, two other miners had been killed in the same mine under similar circumstances. One would assume that the coal company would pay carpenters to timber the mines. That was not the case; the miners had to take time from digging and loading coal to timber their own places, which cost them time and money — less coal, less pay. The census of April 15, 1910, confirms Charles Cunningham’s injury; he had not worked since that fateful day. This would be the last census on which his name was recorded. Charles died two months later, on June 21, 1910, leaving behind his widow Bertha and their 18-month-old daughter, Emma.
The census of 1920 tells us that Charles’ parents, William and Emma Cunningham, were still living in Midland. Mr. Cunningham was finally retired from the back-breaking work of the mines, and Grandma Emma was raising her 10-year-old namesake. Their fifth son, George, now 25, was still slaving away underground as the only means of support for his parents and niece.
This Recollection begins and ends with speculation; our research yielded somewhat of an empty treasure chest. The family tree branches for Charles’ wife, Bertha, and his daughter, Emma, cannot be found. We can only speculate that Bertha may have remarried and changed her last name. Emma, too, may have married and changed her name prior to the census of 1930. We hold out hope, though, that the Cunningham descendants left behind a hidden trail so that the tree can be traced back to a coal miner named Charles— who, from the age of 10 until his death, worked the mines. It’s a great feeling to discover that your ancestors are connected to our coal mining legacy.
•••
