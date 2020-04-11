Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
When perusing the Frostburg Mining Journal of March and April 1893, I noticed the reported deaths of many children. I re-read the issues to establish an actual count. Astonishingly, there were 44 deaths in just eight weeks in and around Frostburg — from children just months old up to teenagers. The prevalent causes of death were spinal meningitis, diphtheria, typhoid fever and pneumonia. One Journal issue reported: “The number of patients seriously ill is large, a popular physician saying, ‘he never saw so many’; he has twelve serious cases on hand.”
Another issue of the Journal addresses the many fatalities along Georges Creek. “Who knows how many cases along the Creek were caused by blossoms of germs carried by the water…” A few cases of spinal meningitis were reported in Frostburg “but so far they have not been attended with the mortality rate which marked its ravages down the Creek.”
The diseases had no regard for economic status, class, color, job description or gender. Miss Kate Hartig of Frostburg was a schoolteacher at Borden Shaft. She was 19 when she died of typhoid fever. Walter Benson, the son of prominent Frostburg businessman John N. Benson, was just 18 when he died from spinal meningitis. The Rev. A.C. Haverstick lost his 6-year-old son, Earl Sprigg Haverstick, to diphtheria.
The Board of Health issued a decree after five deaths were reported in one week: “When weather permits, EVERY house holder in town must thoroughly clean their premises. All streets and alley’s are to be thoroughly cleaned. There is iron-clad proof against all the low forms of disease that germinate and ripen in filthy conditions. It is our duty to be afraid of all diseases that kill, and provide by prevention the spread in the community.” The 1893 citizens of Frostburg may not have known much about the prevalent diseases of that time, but they knew that prevention was paramount.
Sadly, death persisted. The epidemic decimated families. The Journal announced that “a few weeks ago Benjamin Myers of Eckhart had three children. All have died, the last one died on Wednesday, he was five years old.” Laura E. Clise, 6, and John S. Clise, 3, were children of Michael Clise of Midland. The children died Sunday afternoon. John S. Lewis of Allegany (Zihlman) lost his daughter Mary Jane, 3, on March 4. His son George, 14, died April 15.
An interesting side note: Mothers were not mentioned in the Journal. They gave birth to these children and nursed them day and night through illness, but they were not included in the death notices. Mrs. Ann E. Hensell, 38, was mentioned only because she died five hours after her 1-year-old son, Edward; both died of spinal meningitis.
Lydia Gehauf, 4, and Albert Gehauf, 1, died three days apart. They were children of John F. Gehauf. Two Dorsey boys, 3 and 18, died the same week. They were sons of Robert Dorsey. The lists of deaths went on and on. The Journal proclaimed, “the number of sick people is too numerous to name.”
One leading physician sent his children away from town; under his advisement, two other families left town. The last recorded death for April was Nathan Gerlach, 8, who died from spinal meningitis. He was the son of Charles Gerlach. The report of Nathan’s death goes on: “The disease is not epidemic nor contagious but there is no let-go in it, even when carried from Frostburg to Washington.” Was the Gerlach family one of the two who took their physician’s advice to leave town?
We can only sympathize with the families, the physicians, and the Board of Health — all were victims of their time. Medicine, 127 years ago, was primitive; physicians did their best. Even today, our brilliant and educated scientists do not know all the nuances of COVID-19. Perhaps 127 years from now people will read today’s newspaper and wonder “Why didn’t they do this or that to combat such a terrible pandemic?” The physicians and scientists of 1893, however, left us with some good advice.
They say that history repeats itself. The citizens of 1893 are reminding us in 2020 to keep our homes and work areas clean, disinfect frequently, wash your hands often and stay home as much as you can. The Miner Recollections Committee prays for our readers’ good health and well-being until COVID-19 is defeated and beyond.
