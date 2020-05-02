Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
Research for a Recollection story often begins with a known premise that is corroborated by official reports. Next comes genealogical work and the search for family members who can provide personal anecdotes and photos.
The process is challenging. Before 1876, when the Office of Mine Inspector for Allegany and Garrett Counties was created, no official reports were made.
Prior to the creation of the Maryland Bureau of Mines in 1923, accident reports were terse, at best. In many cases, we are forced to become genealogical miners, so to speak.
We follow dimly lit research corridors, not knowing where they are taking us, with the hope of finding raw material. After extracting the available material from one location, we find another dark corridor to explore.
It often takes many of these forays to create the “recollection.” Such was the case with the Cavey family.
Our research on the death of Robert Daniel Cavey in 1886 led us to the discovery of his brother and nephew who also died in mine-related accidents.
Hence, the memory of all three Caveys will now be preserved when their names are displayed on the Coal Miner Memorial.
Baltimore native Henry Francis Cavey, born in 1833, migrated to Western Maryland with his wife, Mary, and settled in the town of Westernport sometime prior to the Civil War.
Mary (Langan) Cavey was a native of County Mayo, Ireland. Henry and Mary’s first child, Mary Ann, was born in Westernport in 1860. Shortly afterward, the family relocated to Lonaconing where their son John Thomas was born in 1862.
Henry Cavey’s occupation was listed as “engineer” in the draft registration record, dated August/September 1863, compiled in Lonaconing. Another son, Robert Daniel, arrived in 1867.
After the Civil War, the family relocated to Franklin, where Henry and Mary’s next three children, Kate (1869), Bridget (1871) and Henry Francis Jr. (1875) were born.
The family then moved back to Westernport, where their youngest child, William Edward, was born in 1877. (There were no further records found for Kate; perhaps she died in infancy.)
On Oct. 5, 1885, Henry and Mary’s 23-year-old son, John Thomas, died at his home in Westernport.
John’s death was the result of injuries that he sustained nearly two weeks earlier at the Jennie Spring Mine, along the line of the West Virginia Central & Pittsburgh Railroad, near Westernport.
Eight months later, on Tuesday, June 1, 1886, Henry and Mary’s 19-year-old son, Robert Daniel (known as “Daniel”), was riding on the front end of a loaded coal car at the Davis Brothers & Elkins Coal Co.’s Hampshire Mine near Westernport. He was thrown from his perch and run over, killing him instantly.
Daniel was laid to rest beside his brother, John Thomas, in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Westernport.
Henry and Mary’s son Henry Francis Jr. (“Albert”) chose Miss Martha Shonsky to be his bride.
Albert and Martha welcomed a son William Henry Cavey (known as “Henry”) into their Moscow home (then known as Moscow Mills) on Jan. 18, 1896.
On Saturday, July 10, 1909, 13-year-old Henry was playing with a toy pistol when he shot a blank cartridge into his left hand. The cartridge broke the skin at the base of Henry’s left index finger, a minor wound which seemed harmless at the time.
Henry went to work in the mines with his father on two days during the following week without taking the precaution of covering the wound.
The small puncture on his hand became infected, and on Thursday, July 15, the ugly signs of lock jaw (tetanus) began to appear.
The tightening of the muscles of the neck and jaw, spasms of the stomach muscles and the painful descent into a rigid catatonic state took possession of young Henry until death finally came to relieve his suffering, two days later, on Saturday, July 17.
Henry joined his two uncles, John Thomas and Daniel, in eternal rest in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Albert Cavey, who had lost both of his older brothers to accidents in the underground coal mines by the time he was 10, had now also lost his son.
Besides his parents, 13-year-old Henry left behind two younger brothers and two younger sisters to mourn his loss.
The family could hardly fathom how such a seemingly insignificant injury could drain the life out of this robust and energetic young boy.
On April 23, 1914, family patriarch 81-year-old Henry Cavey passed away and joined his wife, sons and grandson in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Henry’s wife, Mary, had preceded him in death 10 years earlier. Henry’s last listed occupation was night watchman at the Cumberland and Westernport Electric Railway shops in Franklin.
On April 3, 1918, Martha Cavey (mother of young Henry who died of tetanus) died at her home in Franklin from what was simply described in the Piedmont Herald newspaper as a “complication of diseases.”
Martha, a native of Lonaconing, was only 37. She left behind her husband Albert, four sons and two daughters. Martha’s youngest son, Andrew, was born one day before his mother’s death and lived only four months. Andrew was reunited with his mother, brother, two uncles and grandparents in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Westernport.
On Monday, March 4, 1935, Albert and Martha Cavey’s son Michael drowned in the Potomac River, just four days before his 37th birthday. Michael Cavey was buried in the Morrison Cemetery in Barton.
On May 7, 1942, Albert Cavey’s many trials and tribulations ended when he passed away and was laid to rest beside his son Michael. Albert had endured the loss of two older brothers, two sons and his wife.
The most difficult searches often yield the most gratifying results. As genealogical miners, we were rewarded by the memories we extracted for this Cavey Recollection. The start of a new exploration is just around the corner.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.