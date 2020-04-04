Editor’s note: Each week “Miner Recollections” will spotlight Georges Creek coal heritage, and the sacrifices made by those who mined it, by drawing upon biographical sketches, family narratives and historical research.
In 1787, Francis Deakins journeyed to Western Maryland to conduct surveys of soldiers’ lots. These lots were awarded as compensation for those who fought for the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. Veterans could receive up to four 50-acre lots, depending on their rank. Settlers who were living on the surveyed land were given the opportunity to purchase the land at low rates.
The Warnicks were among the nearly 400 families who were already living in the area; the Warnick surname is one of the oldest in the history of Western Maryland. Joseph and Sarah (Paugh) Warnick, who had immigrated from Ireland, purchased lots numbered 3836 and 3837. It was here that they raised their eight children and apparently prospered in their mountain home. In 1798, Joseph was assessed with four horses and 12 cattle, a 150-acre parcel of ground (“Michael’s Wonder”) and five 50-acre soldiers’ lots.
James F. Warnick, grandson of Joseph and Sarah, married Sarah Poland in Barton in 1853. James served in the 1st Regiment, Company 1 of the Maryland Infantry during the Civil War. He was mustered in during February 1864 and served until he was honorably discharged in July 1865. The couple raised nine children: Henry Harrison “Buck,” born 1852; Ashford, 1854; Amanda “Dane,” 1855; Thomas B. “Bruce,” 1857; twins John D. “Davey” and Alice, 1859; William Zedock “Deck,” 1863; James Polk, 1865; and Mary J. “Mollie,” 1867.
In what would be viewed today as very unusual, but was tragically common at the time, James and Sarah Warnick would bury four of their nine children within a period of eight years.
On Sept. 15, 1885, 31-year-old Ashford Warnick was killed in an accident at the Potomac Mine. Ashford left a widow, Alice (Magruder) Warnick, and four children: Maurice, 9; Lena, 7; Katie, 3; and James Darby Warnick, 1.
On Jan. 17, 1892, 34-year-old Bruce Warnick died after a protracted battle with “consumption” (tuberculosis). Bruce left a widow, Mary (Logsdon) Warnick, a 12-year-old daughter, Matilda “Tillie,” and a 6-year-old son, George.
On Feb. 2, 1892, only two weeks after the death of his brother Bruce, William Zedock “Deck” Warnick was killed in an accident at the same Potomac Mine that had claimed the life of his brother Ashford.
Only one year later, on March 22, 1893, James and Sarah Warnick’s 25-year-old daughter, Mollie, died of an unknown affliction.
In 1891, James F. Warnick was granted an invalid’s pension for his Civil War service. On July 8, 1896, he passed away. In January 1897, Sarah Warnick applied for a widow’s pension. Sarah died in 1912 and was buried beside her husband in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Moscow.
On Oct. 22, 1926, Buck Warnick’s son Harry Garfield Warnick was killed by a roof collapse in the Moscow Mine. Harry was working with his brother Clarence “Cappy” Warnick and their brother-in-law Carson Thomas at the time of the accident. Cappy barely escaped being buried. Harry left a wife, Mary (Timney) Warnick, and nine children. A 10th child, William, was born four months after his father’s death. Harry Warnick’s story was included in “Miner Recollections Volume One.”
The Warnicks’ gauntlet of tragedy was still not over. On the evening of Friday, March 13, 1931, 79-year-old retired miner Buck Warnick was walking home from a pigeon shooting match in Barton. Approximately one-half mile from the home in Pekin, where he resided with his daughter, Nellie, and her husband, Carson Thomas, Buck was struck by a hit-and-run driver. He was found by Howard Russell of Barton, who rushed the unconscious victim to Miner’s Hospital in Frostburg. Buck Warnick died a few minutes after being admitted.
Eight of James and Sarah Warnick’s children are buried with their parents in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Moscow. The only exception is James Polk Warnick, who is buried in Frostburg Memorial Park.
•••
“Miner Recollections Volume Two 2019” is now available. This compilation includes 250 pages of stories, pictures, maps and an updated list of deceased miners. Proceeds support the installation of a life-sized bronze statue and the educational landscaping that will surround it. Books are available at Armstrong Insurance in Frostburg or by contacting Polla Horn at jph68@verizon.net or Bucky Schriver at bucky1015@comcast.net.
