KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission will dedicate its new administrative annex March 21 at noon.
The annex, purchased in October, was remodeled to become a new commission room and administrative offices for staff, Parks and Recreation and Community Corrections staff. The building is located at 68 Armstrong St.
Following the dedication, officials will honor retired Commissioner Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter.
Lechliter didn’t seek reelection last year after serving 12 years as a commissioner. Light refreshments will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.