KEYSER, W.Va. — The West Virginia University School of Nursing Keyser Campus will host a Nursing Academy for Mineral County ninth graders who are interested in the profession.
Offered in collaboration with WVU Potomac State College and WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital, the free academy will be held Aug. 1-3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Nursing has provided me so much joy and a sense of purpose,” said nursing instructor Diana Niland. “After I started teaching, I saw the impact I could have on nursing students at the college level. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with younger students considering the nursing pathway and introduce them to the profession that has given me so much.”
The academy will include interactive activities such as simulation, small group work and a visit to Potomac Valley Hospital.
Participants will be given a set of scrubs to wear as well as lunch, snacks and beverages.
Applications are due by June 30. Students must have at least a 3.0 GPA and a recommendation from a school counselor or teacher.
Applicants submit a brief essay that explains their personal interest in the nursing profession and why attending the WVU Nursing Academy is important to them.
The Nursing Academy is being funded by the West Virginia Center for Nursing. Niland and April Shapiro, Keyser Campus chair, submitted the grant.
“We are so thankful to Jordyn Reed and the West Virginia Center for Nursing for this grant award to offer a Nursing Academy to upcoming ninth graders,” Shapiro said. “We look forward to involving participants in simulation and other hands-on learning activities that will get them excited about the profession of nursing.”
For more information or to receive an application, email Diana Niland at diana.niland@hsc.wvu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.