MCHENRY — The Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area’s mini grant program is accepting applications for a one-to-one cash or in-kind matching grant for up to $2,000 for noncapital projects that build upon interpretive themes identified in the area’s management plan. These include transportation, man and nature, historic recreation and cultural uniqueness.
“These projects will help foster heritage tourism and boost awareness for our residents,” said Kim Folk, heritage area and groups director.
Projects should seek to attract cultural and heritage tourists to the region. Nonprofit organizations and local jurisdictions are eligible. Individuals and businesses with proposals fitting the guidelines may apply in partnership with nonprofit organizations. Applications and guidelines are available at www.garrettheritage.com. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30 by 4 p.m.
A meeting will be held via Zoom to learn more about the program Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/3fNBbmA or contact kim@garrettchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.