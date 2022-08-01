CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System is partnering with the Western Maryland Food Bank and UPMC Western Maryland to offer 12 mini market events for kids.
Staff and volunteers from the Western Maryland Food Bank will talk with each child about nutrition and help choose foods that are right for them to take home. “Our goal for the mini markets is to get food directly into the hands of kids,” said Food Bank Executive Director Amy Moyer. Each shopping experience takes about 15 minutes. Preregistration is required.
Shopping bags provided by UPMC Western Maryland include information for adults about prediabetes screening and diabetes prevention and self-management programs. Find out more at www.UPMCWesternMaryland.com/FindOut.
The mini-markets will run at alternating libraries through September. To register, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/myminimarket.
