OAKLAND — Missionary Jonathan Phillips, who serves with the Church of the Nazarene in Eurasia assisting the relief efforts to refugees and the country of Ukraine, will share his experiences March 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakland Church of the Nazarene, 203 S. Eighth St.
Phillips has lived in Sighisoara, Romania, since 2009 and has served in a variety of roles as a sponsored missionary. He is district superintendent of Romania and coordinating European Nazarene College’s Romania Learning Center, providing theological education to students in ministry. He serves as a translator for Wesleyan-holiness resources for Romania and most recently has been working with the Eurasia efforts to Ukraine and the refugees of the war who are entering multiple border countries, including Romania.
A freewill love offering will be received to support Phillips and his work. For more information, visit oaklandnazarenechurch@verizon.net or call 301-334-2400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.