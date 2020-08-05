CORRIGANVILLE — Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church will hold a missions conference Aug. 15-19.
The conference will begin at 5:30 p.m. with foods from various countries to be prepared by the congregation. Sunday worship services will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The meetings from Monday through Wednesday will begin at 7 p.m.
Terry Jones, director of Central America Missions for the Baptist International Missions Inc., will lead the conference. Jones has been on the mission field in Central America for over 20 years. Missionaries participating in the conference are Joshua Daku, Figi Islands; Mark Byers, Germany; Tim Simmons, Uruguay; and Keith Morris, Ecuador.
The church supports missionaries to foreign countries and evangelist Barry Webb of Rawlings and BIMI Headquarters in Tennessee.
For more information, contact the Rev. John Klink at 804-761-5088 or the church at 240-362-7112.
