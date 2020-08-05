SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — Flight 93 National Memorial will continue to remember the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 on Sept. 11. The National Park Service is planning a shortened remembrance to honor the courage and heroism displayed by the passengers and crew members 19 years ago and will observe the day while also providing for the health and safety of visitors, the Families of Flight 93, volunteers and staff.
The 20-minute “Moment of Remembrance” is set to begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Memorial Plaza. In the absence of a keynote speaker and musical talent, each name of the passengers and crew members will be read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance. The moment will observe the exact time Flight 93 crashed at 10:03 a.m. The observance will be virtually streamed via EarthCam.
Visitors who wish to attend the name reading should expect limited parking. Some parking lots may require walking distances of over a mile to the Memorial Plaza.
The Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/sept11observance. Additional virtual programs will be available on the Flight 93 National Memorial Facebook Page.
