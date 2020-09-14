Money will help train fiefighters
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute has been awarded $486,745 in federal funding to train thousands of firefighters across the state.
Headquartered in College Park, MFRI trains approximately 36,000 students each year at seven regional training centers. MFRI will use the grant to purchase 20 sets of turnout gear, 24 self-contained breathing apparatus devices, three fire extinguisher props, 35 portable radios, atmospheric meters/monitors, hazardous materials decontamination equipment, six gas-powered saws, two sets of communication vests, hazmat equipment with encapsulating suites, a breathing air compressor, and laser projectors for the EMS, Fire, Rescue Simulation Center.
The grant was awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which provides funding to protect the health and safety of the public as well as first responders.
