CUMBERLAND — World Artists Experiences is hosting its 14th annual Bridges to the World International Film Festival.
The five award-winning films will be screened by Zoom Webinar at 7 p.m. on five consecutive Tuesdays from Feb. 1-March 1.
The films are chosen and sponsored by the embassies of France, Cambodia, Morocco, Guatemala and Bangladesh. Films will be shown with English subtitles. Each film will be introduced and followed by a discussion and Q&A session. A member of the country’s embassy staff and/or film director or actor will be part of the post viewing.
Films may contain material recommended for mature audiences. Trailers can be found on YouTube for help in determining suitability.
• “Petit Paysan” (Feb. 1) from France presents a drama about the challenges faced by a young dairy farmer who discovers that one of his cows has contracted the highly contagious “Belgian disease.” He does not report it to the authorities for fear of losing his entire herd. The film raises questions about individual authority, familial bonds, community health and professional ethics.
• “Khmer Rice Noodles” (Feb. 8) from Cambodia is a family melodrama following the lives of a young couple as they expect the birth of their first child. Ryna, a shy seamstress who works from home, increasingly questions her husband’s behavior and the gender inequity of Khmer culture. Num banh chok, the national noodle dish, appears several times in the film. For this reason, “Taste Cambodia: Culinary Adventures in the Kingdom” will also be screened.
• “The Blind Orchestra” (Feb. 15) from Morocco traces the experiences of 8-year-old Mimou and his extended family of musicians and dancers. The film provides a humorous and bittersweet glimpse at circa 1970 Morocco by exploring class, gender, cultural traditions, romance, infidelity, friendship, family and politics.
• “Guatemala: On the Edge of Discovery” (Feb. 22) is part travelogue, part anthropological study and part archeological investigation as it explores a Central American region rich in ancient culture and traditions. It explores the geographical diversity, the Mayan civilization and the impact of Catholicism, providing valuable insights into a complex society and one of the world’s founding civilizations.
• “Guerilla” (March 1) from Bangladesh is an epic historical melodrama about the Bangladesh Liberation War to win independence from Pakistan in 1971. It follows the travails of Bilkis and the heroic actions she takes to support the fight for freedom. It presents a complex portrait of an ordinary middle-class woman evolving into a dedicated Bangledeshi patriot.
A festival guide is available at www.WorldArtists.org. The Webinar ID is 851 5628 9213 and the password is “Bridges.”
