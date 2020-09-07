CUMBERLAND — Hunger Action Month begins with an unprecedented number of Marylanders facing food insecurity, many for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every Hunger Action Month, we focus on raising awareness around the issue of food insecurity, which frankly was a major problem far before COVID-19 struck Maryland,” MFB President and CEO Carmen Del Guercio said. “With Feeding America now estimating that close to 1 million additional Marylanders may find themselves food insecure as a result of COVID’s long-term economic impact, we’ll need even more people — perhaps more than at any other time in our history — to support our work this Hunger Action Month.”
Marylanders are encouraged to take action on behalf of their neighbors in need in one of many ways.
• Host a virtual food drive using an online platform at https://mdfoodbank.fenly.org/.
• Volunteer at a food bank. Visit https://mdfoodbank.org/ways-to-give/volunteer/.
• Contact elected officials asking for action to address the unprecedented levels of hunger in the state.
• Share stories of how to fight hunger, link to MFB stories and videos and share our social media posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, or challenge followers to get involved, too.
