CUMBERLAND — Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary James D. Fielder announced that Maryland legislators awarded nearly 17,000 students more than $12 million in scholarships during the 2020-2021 academic year, helping students afford an education at one of Maryland’s colleges or universities.
“These scholarships are unique in that they are awarded by members of the Maryland General Assembly directly to constituents in their legislative districts,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “These scholarship awards support students, and in turn, create stronger, more educated legislative districts across the state, positively impacting the state’s economy.”
MHEC and state legislators administered $12,091,199 to 16,879 students through Maryland’s delegates and senators, with delegates awarding $6,708,972 to 9,166 students and senators awarding $5,382,227 to 7,713 students.
“The legislative scholarships are two of 26 state financial aid programs offered to Maryland students, helping them to gain access to higher education with less debt,” Fielder said. “A postsecondary education benefits the student, while improving Maryland’s robust workforce.”
Scholarship applications are available to all students. The delegate scholarship has a minimum award of $200 annually and the senatorial scholarship has a minimum annual award of $400.
For more information, visit https://mhec.maryland.gov/preparing/Pages/FinancialAid/descriptions.aspx.
The General Assembly has 188 members, with 47 senators and 141 delegates. One senator and three delegates are elected from each of the 47 legislative election districts.
This year, MHEC’s Office of Student Financial Assistance is responsible for administering scholarships and grants to more than 57,000 Maryland students, with expenditures totaling nearly $126 million.
