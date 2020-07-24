Morgan Arts Council announces plan to complete Ice House renovations

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Morgan Arts Council announced plans to complete development of its Ice House art and community center at a recent meeting of the Morgan County Commission. The commissioners awarded $10,000 from local hotel/motel taxes to the organization for the initial phase of the project.
Fundraising chair Jeanne Mozier outlined the five-year phased project that will add 20,000 square feet of space for art, community and economic development use in the heart of downtown Berkeley Springs.
Plans include an expanded dance studio, moving the theater multiuse space to a permanent home on the second floor and an education floor to feature America’s first spa academy. A proposed convention center would occupy the top floor and include the largest ballroom space in the county, a catering kitchen, exhibit hall and meeting rooms.
“With its 80 feet of western-facing iridescent glass, raised roof and spectacular giant window with a view of the entire town, it will be a legendary party space,” Mozier said. “It will allow Berkeley Springs to bid on larger conventions and conferences than it now can.”
Hotel/motel funds were requested for the first phase of the project that begins in September to install the required fire suppression system throughout all four floors of the historic structure. Titled Spring for the Sprinklers, the campaign has accumulated more than half the estimated $350,000 cost.
“MAC has received a state cultural facilities grant and private and corporate donations for more than $250,000,” Mozier said. “We are still waiting to hear about a historic preservation grant and feel confident that the community will continue to respond to the request.”
The estimated cost to complete all renovations is $2 million. “If someone writes us a check for the whole amount, they can put their name on the building,” Mozier said. A list of donor recognition opportunities is posted on the MAC website.
MAC is also working on developing historic tax credits to assist in the fundraising effort.
Commissioner Ken Reed closed the presentation with an endorsement of the project, stating that he was impressed with the fundraising work MAC has carried out.
For more information, visit macicehouse.org or call 304-258-2300.
