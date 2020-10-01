BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Morgan Arts Council will host a photo show at the Ice House during October, with an opening reception Oct. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ice House Culture Park.
The show is on display in the Ice House Theater on Thursdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is curated by a collaboration of Mark Schwenk, Cheryl Ann Langlais and Rose Jackson as a project of the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center.
Jackson serves as the center’s victim advocate in Morgan County. She had been thinking about such a show for nearly a year and selected an October date since it is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “I wanted to focus on empowerment and hope,” she said. “That’s how individuals can heal and strengthen their lives.” She reached out to noted photographer Schwenk and involved him in February. “I felt so fortunate that a photographer of Mark’s caliber with more than 40 years’ experience was willing to do this,” said Jackson. “He expanded the original idea, turned it into a cohesive body of work and developed it into its current form. We added Cheryl and began to plan the show. Like all lasting empowerment, it was a community effort.”
There are nearly two dozen portraits photographed by Schwenk, many of familiar local faces. “We asked each person for their word of power that would speak to all of us,” said Langlais about her part of the project. Individuals cited words like life, creativity and survivor. The project is focused on depicting the word, capturing the essence of power in the portraits and using that to empower healing. “It has been a pleasure working with such inspirational people while getting a glimpse of their inner selves. The spirit of willingness to contribute to this project is just astounding,” Schwenk said.
Jackson has long-range plans for the show, hoping to place it in other art centers throughout the region. Schwenk is considering turning the project into a book. The portraits will be available to be ordered. All proceeds benefit the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center’s undertaking to acquire a new shelter for victims of domestic violence.
The Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center serves Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson counties as a resource for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence and human trafficking.
The Ice House is located on Independence and Mercer in downtown Berkeley Springs. All MAC activities are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and local hotel/motel taxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.