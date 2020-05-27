BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Morgan Arts Council is producing a virtual premiere of Pandemic Radio Theater, an Ice House Theater project, on May 29 at 8 p.m.
Sixteen actors from around the country worked with Berkeley Springs playwright and director Brice Williams to create an old-time radio drama series.
The first two episodes are being released during the premiere, with one more episode to be released each Friday in June. The opening night audience also gets a video peek backstage at the recording process and meets the cast before moving into radio mode.
Pandemic Radio is a modern take on the detective noir stories. The entire episode showcases favorite businesses and organizations in the area — all past MAC supporters.
Williams, a longtime theater professional, auditioned actors online, then sent them scripts to record at home. He then assembled it all into a series of six short episodes.
Visit macicehouse.org to reserve the introductory video and all six episodes for future viewing.
Donations can be made on the website. The Ice House under renovation with plans to move the theater to a permanent home on the second floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.