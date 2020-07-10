BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Morgan Arts Council has reopened its Ice House Gallery with “Go West!,” a multi-media show displaying the work of more than a dozen artists.
The exhibit captures a variety of western images ranging from mustangs running free to Native Americans, pioneers and cowboys. The show will hang through July 19. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Precautions aimed at the safety of staff and patrons are in place. The Ice House sits at the corner of Independence and Mercer streets.
The show is curated by Berkeley Springs resident Tricia Lynn Strader who said she was inspired by a childhood filled with images of the American West conjured up by B-Western movies, singing cowboys and family stories of her own ancestors who migrated west.
For more information, call 304-258-2300 or visit www.macicehouse.org.
