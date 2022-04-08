CUMBERLAND — Tri-State Community Concert Association’s Rockin’ Classics 2022 series continues with The Motortown All-Stars. The show has sold out the last two times they have been here. The show features Motown’s greatest hits performed in the classic Motown style by authentic Motown artists, with impeccable harmonies and dazzling choreography. The live show is April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
The Motortown All-Stars is a collaboration of world class vocalists from members of legendary Motown groups The Contours, The Miracles and from former members of The Temptations. Every performance contains that unmistakable Motown stamp, including flashy suits, great singing and dancing and a polished show that has set the bar for every vocal artist since the late 1950s.
The show encompasses Motown’s greatest hits, including the hits of the legendary groups from which this group was formed, together with the hits of many of their contemporaries at Motown such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops and The Jackson 5.
The backup band consists of seasoned performers who have been the musicians of choice for hundreds of Motown, Nostalgia, Classic Rock and Doo Wop shows around the country. They have both live performance and recording credits with a veritable who’s who of popular music artists from the ‘50s through the ‘70s.
Tickets are available by calling the Tri-State box office at 301-876-4880. Adult beverages and food will be available on site. For more information, visit www.tri-stateconcerts.com or Facebook.
