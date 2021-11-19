MOUNT SAVAGE — McDaniel College student Robin Odom of Mount Savage performed in the annual College Choir Concert in Baker Memorial Chapel at McDaniel College in Westminster.
The performance was titled “Music to Heal a Broken World.”
The choir is under the direction of senior music lecturer Kyle Engler with Peggy Brengle serving as accompanist. The program featured music from diverse locales and historical eras with works by W.A. Mozart, Ivo Antognini, Joan Szymko, Susan Labarr and Ola Gjeilo.
The college’s new A Capella Ensemble also performed during the concert.
