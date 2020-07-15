As Christmas 1913 approached, the men of Frostburg were nervous. When they would meet, they would look around to see who might be close enough to hear and then ask in a near whisper, “Is your wife a member?”
“And while the question is being asked in all seriousness, it is strange to say that although the seemingly incomplete query is thoroughly understood, the answer is invariably either a serious shrug of the shoulders or an earnest ‘I dunno,’” the Frostburg Spirit reported.
A group of Frostburg women joined to form the Women’s Good Husband Club. It was not known how many wives made up the group, but rumors started leaking out that, as the club name implied, the purpose of the group was “to correct the erring husbands, whose faults are to be indiscriminately bared before the club,” the newspaper reported.
Allegany County had the typical fraternal and civic organizations like the Shriners, Masons and Red Men, but in the early 20th century, it also had some unusual ones. The Only Great Clue was in Lonaconing. Cumberland had the Misfits Club. It was only a matter of time before the women joined in with their own unusual club.
The catch with the Women’s Good Husband Club was that the women who were part of the group were not revealing themselves. The Frostburg Spirit reported, “It being a woman’s affair, some of the plans just naturally ‘leaked out,’ though, of course none of the women told a soul — except their dearest friends in whom they had absolute confidence, and those they told were equally careful in guarding the secret.”
It was said the need for secrecy came from a desire of the members not to embarrass women who had husbands who needed improvement. The women were also formulating their organization’s bylaws. They wanted to use this transition period to put some husbands on notice that they needed to improve their behavior or risk it becoming public. That was the reason the newspaper decided not to name names. It didn’t want to embarrass someone who was improving.
“The project has created quite a stir in this staid old town, and the married men, plainly worried, are examining their consciences and debating with themselves as to the eligibility of their wives for membership in the ‘Women’s Good Husband Club,’” the newspaper reported.
The club stood as a polar opposite to the Veteran Bachelor’s Association for confirmed bachelors.
“The club is not a month old yet and I am the father of it,” John Rhind said in The Evening Times in 1909. “No man is admitted who is less than 70 years old. We want no young bucks. We want seasoned veterans, who have reached the age of discretion, and who are no longer in danger of succumbing to the wiles of the artful widow or the desperate old maid. Our membership at present is 37, and we are not anxious for a large membership.”
The motto of the club was “We hate them,” though it remained unclear whether that referred to wives or women in general. The members pledged themselves to discourage matrimony in every legal way possible.
Although the reporter for the Frostburg Spirit didn’t feel that way about matrimony and felt it might be a good idea because many husbands were good examples, she was willing to spy on how the formation of the new club progressed.
The Women’s Good Husband Club planned for weekly meetings and would be non-sectarian and non-political. The goal was to give wives a platform to talk about their husbands’ failings and how to improve them.
“When the organization gets going, I shall attend the meetings disguised as a perfect lady, and report the proceedings. Meanwhile it behooves Frostburg married men to get on their good behavior, for the “Women’s Good Husband Club” will get ‘em if they don’t look out,” the newspaper reported.
The reporter identified herself with the initials R.B.C. Whether these were her actual initials seems doubtful since she might have been identified.
With the announcement of their clandestine actions, the group disappeared. Whether it ever got up and running is unknown because the newspaper stopped covering it.
Contact Jim Rada at jimrada@yahoo.com or 410-698-3571.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.