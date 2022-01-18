FROSTBURG — Local students representing Mountain City Center for the Arts won a Freddie G Outstanding Production award and other recognition at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, which was held Jan. 14-16 in Atlanta.
Ashton Williams won a Freddie G award for Outstanding Performance and Mountain City Center for the Arts performed for all festival attendees during the closing ceremonies.
Each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
Mountain City Center for the Arts presented “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” to Broadway actor Krystina Alabado; Professor/choreographer Kenny Shepard and Bradford Theatre educator and director Holly Stanfield.
“Everything from the singing, to the acting, to the dancing was tight and well-rehearsed and it is clear these teachers and directors are teaching a well-rounded balance of the three,” Alabado said in reviewing the performance.
“This is vital!” Shepard said. “It was fantastic to see the quality of training these young people are receiving at MCC for the Arts. Each performer is a capable and effective actor, a strong and skilled singer and as dancers, they’re developing technique across many styles: tap, jazz, ballet and musical theater. I am beyond impressed by this group and their directors: a great marriage of mentors and very talented cast.”
“These young performers can do it all. I felt like I was watching a professional company render the show. Congratulations on a brilliant performance of a classic musical theater piece,” Stanfield said.
Mountain City Center for the Arts students Sydney Nines and Emilia Porter made it to the callback for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos.
Students Emma Hughes and Ashton Williams were distinguished as All-Stars, an outstanding group of young performers at the festival.
