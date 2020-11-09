FROSTBURG — This year marks the 13th season that the Frostburg Holiday Lamppost Committee will decorate the Mountain City for the holiday season.
In 1996, the club purchased 16 metal hayrack baskets from a company in England to brighten up Main Street lampposts. Members, merchants and other volunteers plant and maintain what now totals 58 lamppost baskets on Main, Center and Broadway plus six baskets at The Depot.
The baskets are rarely empty. Work sessions for the holiday decorat begin in September and by the weekend before Thanksgiving volunteers will fill the baskets with pine and lights. Team leaders add bows when the baskets are completed. The process of adding the wreaths to the top of the lampposts is accomplished through the support of city workers.
Because there is a lot of work associated with the project, the committee is always looking for volunteers. The group works on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Contact Peggy Kealy at 301-689-3376 or Margie Nelson at 3901-697-0541 to lend a hand.
This year, truckloads of pine are being donated by several local companies, including Wayne and Gwen Blocker at Earth and Tree, JP Andrick at Andrick Tree Farm and Dr. Tim Stewart in Romney, West Virginia.
The Frostburg House and Garden Club club purchases two boxes of lights and two bows for each basket. The group also offers a lighted display at City Place in memory of Karen Bingman, who along with Jack Dishong co-founded the holiday event that has become a Frostburg tradition. This year’s Storybook Holiday will be a virtual event on Dec. 5. Visit clc@frostburg.edu.
The club primarily relies on donations from the community through Foundation for Frostburg, P.O. Box 765, Frostburg, MD 21532 or visit http://foundationforfrostburg.org/give.html.
Because of COVID-19, a Christmas tree lighting will not be held this year. Next year, the organization plans to offer two live community Christmas trees. Anyone who has a live blue spruce to donate for next year can contact City Hall at 301-689-6000. The annual candlelight tour of homes also hopes to resume in 2021.
